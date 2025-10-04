Iran Plans Launch Of Solid-Fuel Space Vehicles From Chabahar Center

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran is finalizing the first phase of the Chabahar Space Center, designed for solid-fuel launch vehicles, and is preparing for its inaugural launch, the head of the Iranian Space Agency said.

In comments on Saturday, Hassan Salarieh highlighted the completion of the first phase of the Chabahar Space Center, which is specifically designed for solid-fuel launch vehicles.

The project is in its final stages, and preparations are ongoing for the first launch, he added, expressing hope that the second phase, intended for liquid-fuel satellite carriers, will soon be initiated.

He further detailed the agency’s satellite programs, stating that following the launches of Pars-1 and Nahid-2 and the assessment of their performance in orbit, the next iterations of these satellites are being prepared with necessary improvements.

Additionally, Pars-2, unveiled last year, is undergoing final tests ahead of its launch, Salarieh added.

He also pointed to the development of more advanced and precise observational and communications satellites.

The Pars-3 satellite, with imaging accuracy better than one meter, has been under development since last year, showing significant progress, he stated.

According to Salarieh, the homegrown satellites play a crucial role in advancing Iran’s space industry and providing various practical services, with both government and private sectors actively involved in ongoing projects.