Uzbek Language: A Living Heritage – OpEd

By Adkhamjon Janobiddinov

This year the Uzbek people celebrate the 36th anniversary of Uzbek becoming the state language. Today, more than 50 million people across the globe speak this language, and it is taught at over 60 universities worldwide. From its ancient roots to modern reforms, the Uzbek language remains central to the identity and future of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek belongs to the Turkic language family. Other Central Asian languages share many similarities with Uzbek, whereas Uyghur is considered as the closest language to it. As the official state language of Uzbekistan, it unites more than 38 million citizens at home, while millions more speak it across Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkey, and beyond.

Unlike many languages that are shrinking, Uzbek is expanding. Apart from population increase in Uzbekistan, global interest in learning this language is growing. From the U.S. to South Korea, universities have launched Uzbek studies programs. The demand for the Uzbek language is rising for several reasons. Firstly, Uzbekistan’s economy is opening to the world, attracting investors, students, and tourists who want to connect with locals in their own language. Moreover, Central Asia, one of the least represented regions of the world, is gaining strategic importance globally which is also increasing the interest for this language.

The history of Uzbek stretches back more than a thousand years. The earliest stage is the Old Turkic language, used from the 6th to 10th centuries. In this period, the famous Orkhun-Enasoy inscriptions were created.

By the 11th–14th centuries, Turkic languages developed further. Scholars like Mahmud Kashghari compiled “Devonu lugʻatit-turk” (Collection of Turkish Vocabularies). Other classics of this era include “Qutadgu Bilig” by Yusuf Khos Hajib and “Hibatul Haqoyiq” by Ahmad Yugnaki.

From the 15th to the 19th centuries, the Old Uzbek literary language reached its golden age. Great poets and thinkers like Alisher Navoi, Lutfiy, Babur, Mashrab, and Furqat produced timeless works. Navoi, in particular, elevated Uzbek to a refined literary language. His famous treatise “Muhokamat-ul-lugʻatain” (Debate of Two Languages) argued that Uzbek, often referred to as Chagatai in that era, was as rich and expressive as Persian or Arabic. Navoi also wrote one of the hardest literature genres, “Khamsa” in old Uzbek language, demonstrating the richness and strength of this language.

By the late 19th century, modern Uzbek literary language took shape. Newspapers like Turkiston Viloyati Gazeti and new schools spread its use. Despite the Soviet era’s challenges, when the Russian language was enforced and Uzbek was taught with Cryllic alphabet, Uzbek survived and continued to grow. Later, poets like Mukimiy, Furqat, and Hamza Hakimzoda Niyoziy brought modern themes to literature. In the 20th century, writers such as Abdulla Qodiriy and Abdulla Oripov gave the language new life through novels and poetry that spoke to the people. In 1989, after continuous public demand and the efforts of Islam Karimov, the first President of Uzbekistan, the Law on State Language officially recognized Uzbek as the language of the nation.

After Uzbekistan gained independence in 1991, October 21 was declared as Uzbek Language Day, in honor of the 1989 law. Another major move was transition from Cyryllic alphabet to Latin one with the aim of aligning the language with global standards.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stressed that language is the soul of the nation. Under his leadership, major reforms have been introduced to promote and modernize Uzbek. In 2020, President Mirziyoyev delivered his speech in Uzbek language for the United Nations General Assembly. It was the first time in the history of the country when the President of Uzbekistan spoke in Uzbek at the UN stage.

New schools, universities, and media outlets now operate in Uzbek. The Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi trains specialists and promotes research in areas like folklore, dialectology, and turkology. Universities and academic institutions are consistently studying the Uzbek language and publishing new dictionaries.

Abroad, “Friends of the Uzbek Language” clubs are active in embassies and cultural centers, teaching and promoting Uzbek language to foreigners and Uzbeks abroad.

The Department for the Development of the State Language was founded at the Cabinet of Ministers in 2021 during the 30th anniversary of 1989 law. The department supports researchers studying Uzbek language and implements various projects to promote the state language in the country and abroad.

Uzbek is also entering the digital world: new online dictionaries, mobile apps, and e-learning platforms are being created. Moreover, with the support of Wikipedia and Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan, new projects have been implemented to train volunteers to enrich Uzbek Wikipedia. According to 2024 data, the number of Wikipedia articles in Uzbek exceeded 300 thousand.

Language is more than a tool for communication. It is a symbol of identity and pride. Uzbek has survived many challenges, and globalization pressures. Today it brings together more than 130 nationalities within Uzbekistan and connects millions of speakers worldwide.