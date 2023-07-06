Thousands Celebrate Fifth Anniversary Of Mexican President AMLO’s Victory

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

On Saturday, July 1, around 250,000 people gathered at Zócalo Square in Mexico City to celebrate five years since the presidential victory of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). They celebrated the AMLO government’s performance as “the triumph of the people,” and expressed support for the Fourth Transformation of the country, led by the ruling Morena party. This rally comes as the Morena Party is in the process of selecting a new candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Since assuming office, AMLO has taken significant steps in strengthening Mexico’s sovereignty and challenging the hegemony of the United States. The president nationalized the country’s lithium and promised energy self-sufficiency by 2024. AMLO also led the charge in boycotting U.S. President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas over the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Mexico under AMLO has also been a fierce opponent of the U.S. blockade of Cuba and has materially supported the socialist island nation in times of disaster.

AMLO’s administration has also made enormous strides in uplifting poor and working people in Mexico. “Currently, at least 30 million households directly benefit from a Welfare Program or a portion, however small, of the national budget. And the remaining five million households that live in better conditions have also benefited because our economic policy has improved the purchasing power of families and strengthened the domestic market,” AMLO declared at Zócalo Square. Under AMLO’s presidency, unemployment reached a historic low.

Source: The Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service