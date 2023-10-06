Mexico: Government Report On Ayotzinapa Disappearances Links Ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

On September 28, parents of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College who disappeared in 2014 lifted the sit-in protests that they had held for eight days in front of the Military Camp No. 1 in the capital Mexico City. The decision came after the presentation of a new report by the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa case, which revealed that a meeting of authorities had taken place in October 2014 to construct the so-called “historic truth”, the official government version of the events, and that it was attended by then-president Enrique Peña Nieto and other officials.

During a press conference held outside the military facilities, the parents demanded that a criminal investigation be opened against former president Nieto and other high-ranking officials who participated in the meeting and colluded in covering up the crime nine years ago.

“We believe that all the authorities that appear in [Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez’s] report as architects of the truth must be criminally investigated, an investigation must be opened and it must be exhaustive,” said Vidulfo Rosales, lawyer of the families of the missing students.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador committed to continuing the investigations. “We have not abandoned the case, we are going to continue investigating it for the mothers and the fathers, for justice and also for our convictions,” he said.