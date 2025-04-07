By Kester Kenn Klomegah

Moscow is increasingly becoming popular among foreigners due to multiple reasons among them is its fashionable architecture and friendly people. Moscow’s architecture is world-renowned. In addition, Moscow’s status as the spiritual center of Russian orthodoxy and metropolitan buildings attract tourists from around the world. For much of its architectural history, Moscow is dominated by Orthodox churches.

Situated on the banks of the popular Moskva river, cultural parks and recreational centers offer an additional attraction especially during spring, summer and autumn seasons. The city has a population estimated at over 13 million. And public transport system is excellent for easy and fast connection to any part of the city. Today, the Moscow Metro comprises twelve lines, mostly underground with a total of 203 stations.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin shares in an interview with local Russian media that Moscow is becoming the world’s best megacity. But for South African Fashion entrepreneur, Stephen Manzini, Moscow’s contrasting features make it more fashionable to explore for fun and entertainment. Read Stephen Manzini’s impressions here:

Would you describe Moscow as a ‘fashionable’ city, if fashion is not limited to clothes and bags?

SM: Moscow can be described as a fashionable city if it wasn’t for the weather. We would see beautiful display of runway pieces on the streets, however we do see this in indoor spaces it’s just overshadowed outdoors by the winter coats and jackets. Walking about Moscow does give you a European fashion appeal.

But Moscow as a fashionable city, do you think it is inaccessible from consumers, from tourists?

SM: Moscow the fashionable city can be accessible to consumers. However when it comes to tourists, it’s a bit inaccessible as it takes on-site education to understand the dynamics. It cannot be understood from a distance due to the neo-propaganda that overshadows it.

Do you mean to conclude that cities such Venice, Miami, New York and London are more fashionable and attract more customers, tourists than Moscow?

SM: Moscow’s tourism industry is barely in existence. To no fault of it’s own. Unfortunately, global online search engines are very unkind in referring to it as an undesirable tourist destination.

How then would you suggest rebranding Moscow?

SM: The rebranding of Moscow would have to be intentional and would not happen overnight. It will have to start at a political level and then cascade it’s way to media and tourism.