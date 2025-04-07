Socioeconomic Justice In The Perspective Of The Pakistan Resolution – OpEd

By Atta Ullah

The Pakistan Resolution (1940) was a significant moment in the history of the Indian subcontinent. While it is often viewed primarily as a statement advocating political autonomy and the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims, a closer examination reveals an intense yet often overlooked desire for socio-economic justice embedded at its core. Recognizing this aspect is essential for fully appreciating the vision driving the Pakistan movement.

Socioeconomic justice refers to the fair and equitable distribution of resources, opportunities, and social rights. It goes beyond mere equality before the law: it addresses the systemic inequalities that hinder individuals from achieving their full potential due to factors such as social class, caste, religion, or geographical location. The goal is to create a society where everyone has access to basic necessities, education, healthcare, and the opportunity to participate fully in the economic and political life of the nation.

In pre-partition India, the demand for socio-economic justice resonated deeply among Muslims. The British colonial rule, coupled with existing social hierarchies, had created a starkly unequal society. Muslims, in particular, faced significant disadvantages. They were often marginalized when it came to economic opportunities and access to education, and they felt politically powerless in many regions. This situation led to growing discontent and a desire for a system that would guarantee their rights and promote their socio-economic uplift.

The Pakistan Resolution doesn’t explicitly outline a detailed socio-economic program, but the principles it embodies and the context of its emergence strongly imply such an aspiration. This implicitly suggested a rejection of the existing power structures and expressed a desire for Muslims to govern themselves and shape their destinies.

The Pakistan resolution aimed to establish a state where Muslims could thrive. It was grounded in Islamic principles of social justice as an all-embracing code of life standing for non-discriminatory social justice, fair play, equality, and the welfare of the masses. Jinnah’s emancipatory vision of sustainable and non-discriminatory socioeconomic development was shaped by the social decline and economic backwardness of Muslims. Consequently, the social, economic, and political uplift of Muslims became his primary focus throughout the Pakistan movement. He believed that the failure to ensure human well-being within a society ultimately leads to darkness and destruction.

The Socioeconomic Status of a country refers to an individual’s access to collectively valued resources, which include material goods, financial assets, power, social networks, healthcare, leisure time, and educational opportunities. Pakistan’s socioeconomic status, while showing no signs of significant improvement, remains challenging. Issues such as poverty and inequality persist due to ongoing economic and political instability.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s recent Socio-economic update, the underdevelopment of human capital is one of the most serious concerns facing Pakistan at present. Presently, besides poor economic performance, performance on other social indicators such as multidimensional poverty and inequality, education, healthcare, gender inequality, and access to basic services is merely worth mentioning.

Human Capital Development is one of the most important indicators of Socioeconomic Justice in a Society. A renowned Pakistani Economist, Mahbub Ul Haq, is credited with pioneering the concept of the Human Development Index (HDI), emphasizing that development should focus on improving people’s lives and expanding their choices rather than solely on economic growth.

The other key indicators of socioeconomic justice in a country encompass measures of income equality, poverty reduction, access to education and healthcare, and social inclusion, which contribute to a more just and equitable society. These fall into three broader areas: 1. Income and Wealth Distribution, 2. Access to Basic Needs, 3. Social Inclusion and Equality

Pakistan’s current ranking on the Human Development Index (HDI) places it in the low-development category of countries, highlighting the dire need to focus on human capital development. While there are signs of improvement, the country’s low rank compared to the rest of the world is concerning.

According to World Bank data, the poverty rate in Pakistan is estimated at 18.7-25.3% based on the lower-middle-income poverty threshold of US$3.2 per day for FY 2024-25. The multidimensional poverty Index, MPI expands upon the three major factors such as health, education, and living standard as in HDI, but goes beyond income and identifies multiple deprivations experienced at the household level across 10 different Indicators. Experiencing Deprivation in at least one-third of these indicators means suffering from Multidimensional poverty. Despite encouraging trends in the MPI, Pakistan’s overall progress in significantly improving its MPI remains slow.

Social inclusion and equal opportunities for participation in political, economic, and social life are crucial, regardless of class, gender, religion, or ethnicity. This is measured by the Gender Development Index (GDI) and the Gender Inequality Index (GII), which count significantly the status of women in a society. A higher GDI indicates better outcomes for women, while a lower GII reflects an improvement in gender inequality. Pakistan shows a gradual improvement in both indexes.

The Pakistan Resolution represented a promise of a new beginning. The concept of a separate homeland offered hope for a fresh start, free from the constraints and inequalities of the existing system. It was viewed as an opportunity to create a society built on principles of justice and equality. Human capital development is the key to socioeconomic development. Investing in people and ensuring their well-being is essentially investing in the future of the country. This aspiration for a more equitable and just society should remain a strong force driving Pakistan towards prosperity.

In sum, the significance of the Pakistan Resolution extends beyond the creation of a new nation. It embodies a fundamental desire for socio-economic justice among Muslims- a longing to create a society where their rights and opportunities are protected, allowing them to fully engage in the nation’s economic and social life. Understanding this aspect of the resolution is essential to grasp the broader vision that inspired the movement for Pakistan. It remains relevant today as the nation continues to strive for a more just and equitable society. The aspiration for socio-economic justice, rooted in the very essence of the Pakistan Resolution, serves as a guiding light, directing the nation towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.