By Ibrahim Khalil Ahasan

A positive news update has been revealed regarding the repatriation of Rohingya. In the first phase, the authorities of the country have identified 180,000 Rohingyas from the list of 800,000 Rohingyas who have taken refuge in Bangladesh for return to Myanmar. At the same time, Myanmar has assured Bangladesh of their repatriation. The final verification and selection of another 70,000 Rohingyas is underway. It is worth noting that Bangladesh handed over this list to Myanmar in six phases between 2018 and 2020. On the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on April 04, Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister informed the High Representative of the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh, Dr. Khalilur Rahman.

In fact, bilateral and multilateral negotiations and negotiations have been attempted several times to resolve the Rohingya crisis. But so far, no real progress has been seen regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas. This is the first time that the Myanmar authorities have provided a list of returnees. This time, it is hoped that the desired progress must be made in this regard. Myanmar authorities have also said that the verification of 550,000 Rohingyas on the original list will be completed quickly.

Rohingya repatriation is a long process. The first step of the Bangladesh government was to bring this issue to the international arena. After that, other processes including repatriation will come in stages. Dhaka must definitely discuss with Naypyidaw on the list of Rohingyas eligible for repatriation that has been confirmed. Myanmar has acknowledged the issue by declaring 180,000 Rohingyas eligible for repatriation. This is a big step. Getting this recognition is also a big achievement.

Bangladesh must continue to take strong action so that this does not remain limited to promises. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Myanmar to ensure the safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas. He made this call recently. For this, it is an appreciated step by the UN Secretary-General. It is hoped that the UN Secretary-General can play a strong role in ensuring the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

This is an important and positive development on the Rohingya issue. However, no conclusion should be reached right now. Undoubtedly, this is a positive development. However, it will not be easy to reach a conclusive development through this. Because the current situation in the Rohingya homeland and Rakhine is different now. The time is a bit complicated. It is known that Rakhine is currently under the control of the Arakan Army. The Myanmar junta government has almost no control there. As a result, a new complication may arise in the repatriation of the Rohingyas. Steps must also be taken to remove this complication.

Strategic steps are needed now for the Rohingya repatriation. First and foremost, Bangladesh has to continue to make the Rohingya problem a significant national issue at home and a relevant one abroad. Second, Bangladesh needs to balance, plan, and prioritize its strategic ties with the Arakan and Myanmar armies. Third, Bangladesh needs to strengthen its relations with China, ASEAN nations, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, and the OIC. Follow up talks should start quickly on Rohingya repatriation.

During his recent visit to China, Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus expected the country to play a more active role in the repatriation of the Rohingya. The country’s President Xi Jinping also assured to talk to the Myanmar government on the issue. Just a few days later, the decision of the Myanmar junta government to do so was a good diplomatic initiative from external stakeholders. The more pressure China puts on Myanmar, the more flexible the country will be with the Rohingya. If the interim government can move forward with the repatriation process, the responsibility will also fall on the next government.

Whether this repatriation will be completed smoothly or not! We also have to think about that. Currently, the fighting between the Arakan Army and the junta forces has intensified. Many states in Myanmar have already been taken over by the Arakan Army. In this situation, there is a risk that (Rohingya) repatriation will be carried out in a proper manner or not. Rakhine is now mainly under the control of the Arakan Army. The junta government has no control there. As a result, the involvement of others in addition to the junta’s activities is essential. Since an official recognition of one hundred and eighty thousand Rohingya has been received, this recognition will serve as documentary evidence for repatriation, whether today or tomorrow. However, if the junta forces do not regain control in Rakhine, they may remain mere documents. And even if the junta forces or the central government ever regain control, the Rakhine will continue to dominate the local administration. In that case, efforts must be made to reach an understanding or compromise with them through negotiations.

Due to the delay in repatriation, extortion and criminal activities are increasing in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. If their repatriation to Myanmar cannot be ensured quickly, the situation may become more complicated. Currently, more than 1.25 million registered Rohingyas are living in the refugee camps in Bangladesh. It is not possible for us to carry this burden year after year. The amount of aid provided to the Rohingya by donor agencies and countries is decreasing and there is a fear that it will decrease further in the future. The decrease in international aid has also raised concerns among the Rohingya. It is hoped that their repatriation will be ensured before the situation in the Rohingya camps gets out of control. For this, Bangladesh will have to take strong diplomatic action.