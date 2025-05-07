Lost from Mainstream: Taliban’s ‘Women Rights’ Dilemma – OpEd

By Saniya Khan

Afghanistan today stands as the epicenter of the most severe women’s rights crisis in the world—a tragic consequence of the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Since then, a systematic dismantling of freedoms for women and girls has unfolded, with Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the United Nations raising alarm over the extent and depth of the repression. What we are witnessing is not simply a rollback of rights—it is the institutionalization of gender apartheid.

Afghanistan is now the only country on Earth where girls are outright banned from schooling beyond the sixth grade. This exclusion is not an isolated policy—it is the cornerstone of a broader campaign to erase women from public life. Denying education to half the population not only violates their fundamental human rights but also sabotages the country’s long-term development. The ban guarantees that Afghanistan will face an acute shortage of female professionals, particularly in essential sectors such as health care and education.

But education is only one facet of the Taliban’s war on women. The group has imposed sweeping restrictions on female mobility, effectively confining women to their homes unless accompanied by a male guardian. Employment opportunities for women have been eradicated in many sectors. Women can no longer work for NGOs, government bodies, or even run small businesses freely. These restrictions deepen economic desperation in a country already facing widespread poverty and food insecurity.

As noted by HRW, the Taliban has also dismantled protections for survivors of gender-based violence, leaving women with no legal recourse or safe spaces. Health care access is another critical concern. Restrictions on women’s movement and the near-total prohibition of girls’ education will inevitably lead to a sharp decline in the number of female health workers. This will put the lives of countless Afghan women at risk—particularly in rural areas, where cultural barriers already prevent many from seeking care from male doctors.

This assault on women’s rights comes amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe. Over 23 million people—more than half the population—face food insecurity, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Drought, economic collapse, and political isolation have created conditions of extreme vulnerability. Women and girls, stripped of autonomy and opportunity, are among the hardest hit. The United Nations special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has accurately described the situation as “an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, disrespect for human dignity, and exclusion of women and girls.” This is not governance—it is repression codified into policy and enforced through fear and violence.

Fereshta Abbasi of HRW rightly calls the Taliban’s rule a “worst nightmare” for Afghan women and girls. Her plea for global accountability must not fall on deaf ears. Countries that continue to engage diplomatically with the Taliban must confront this regime’s abuses head-on. Engagement should not translate into appeasement. Governments have a moral and legal obligation to press the Taliban to fulfill Afghanistan’s commitments under international human rights law.

Yet, here lies the challenge. Donor countries face a moral conundrum: how to address the humanitarian crisis without reinforcing the Taliban’s grip. Funding channels that bypass the regime—such as direct aid through international organizations and NGOs—must be expanded. Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts must tie engagement to clear benchmarks on human rights, particularly for women and girls.

Any path forward must prioritize Afghan women’s voices. They have not been silent. Despite severe risks, many continue to protest, teach in secret schools, and advocate for their rights on global platforms. The international community must not only listen but amplify their voices and support their resistance. Moreover, regional powers must step up. Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, and others that maintain ties with the Taliban must be pressured to use their influence to reverse the most egregious restrictions. Silence and inaction will only embolden further oppression.

Ultimately, the international community must view the crisis in Afghanistan not only through the lens of security or humanitarian aid but also as a human rights emergency. Gender apartheid, like racial apartheid, is a crime against humanity. It demands a coordinated, unrelenting response from the global community—one that combines humanitarian assistance with political pressure, accountability mechanisms, and unambiguous moral clarity. History will judge how the world responded to this moment. Did we remain silent as an entire generation of Afghan girls was robbed of their future? Or did we act with the urgency and resolve that such a crisis demands? Afghanistan’s women and girls deserve nothing less than the full weight of international solidarity and action. Anything short of that is complicity in their continued suffering.