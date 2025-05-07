Operation Sindoor: India’s Precision Strike And The Shaping Of A Strategic Narrative – OpEd

By Commodore (Dr.) Johnson Odakkal, I.N. (Retd.)

On 22 April 2025, a brutal terrorist attack struck the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir. Among the slain were 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, many of them targeted while vacationing with their families. It was an act of deliberate, cold-blooded savagery. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility. But India was not merely mourning; it was calculating.

This attack came at a moment when Jammu & Kashmir was writing a very different story. With over 12.5 million tourists visiting in 2024 and projected growth through 2025, the region had become a case study in post-conflict recovery and economic reintegration. This progress, hard-earned and symbolically powerful, was not just about numbers. It signaled a deepening public confidence in peace, governance, and opportunity. The attackers intended not just to kill, but to shatter that arc.

What followed in the hours and days after the attack was a study in strategic choreography. Within 48 hours, India announced a series of responses that were as calculated as they were firm. On 23 April, the Ministry of Home Affairs placed TRF under direct surveillance of national counter-terror agencies, invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). By 24 April, the Ministry of External Affairs had formally approached the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee with a dossier detailing the TRF-LeT nexus, accompanied by digital forensics, financial trails, and intercepted communications linking the group to handlers in Pakistan.

The world was being put on notice. India was not reacting blindly; it was assembling a case, step by step, message by message. The response would not be limited to dossiers and designations.

In the early hours of 7 May, that silence was broken. Operation Sindoor was launched. Nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were hit in a sequence of precision strikes. Bahawalpur and Muridke, long known to Indian intelligence and global watchers as epicenters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations, were among the locations targeted. Launchpads in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, responsible for guiding infiltration across the LoC, were also struck. Estimates suggest that between 80 and 90 militants were neutralized. Not a single Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistani airspace. BrahMos missiles were used, launched from within Indian territory. Pakistan’s military assets were untouched.

This was not war. It was a strategy. The Indian government was quick to frame the action in clear terms: it was focused, proportionate, and non-escalatory. India had not targeted the Pakistani state. It had targeted those who attacked Indian civilians. In doing so, India demonstrated a doctrine of calibrated response anchored in precision, legality, and strategic messaging.

The joint press briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with two Indian Armed Force representatives added depth and clarity. The attack on Pahalgam, they said, was not merely a terror strike but an act of transnational psychological warfare. Families were executed in cold blood before their kin to instill fear, panic, and civil disruption. The targeting was not random; it was symbolic. The message was clear: Kashmir will not be allowed to heal. India’s response, as articulated in the briefing, made another message louder: Kashmir’s healing will not be held hostage to Pakistan’s proxy war.

Beyond the battlefield, the geopolitical backdrop is instructive. The world in 2025 is anything but stable. The war in Ukraine remains unresolved. China continues its strategic outreach through the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region. Pakistan, caught between economic insolvency and political instability, has once again turned to its familiar toolkit of asymmetric warfare. India, meanwhile, has emerged as a civilizational state with growing weight in the Global South, a core member of BRICS+, and a country increasingly shaping multilateral discourse.

In this context, Operation Sindoor is not merely a tactical response. It is a geopolitical signal. It tells Pakistan that cross-border terrorism will no longer be responded to with ritual diplomatic démarches or international appeals. It tells the world that India can strike with discipline and restraint, without disturbing regional stability. And most importantly, it tells Indian citizens that the state will respond when innocents are killed, not out of vengeance, but out of responsibility.

Pakistan’s reaction was predictable. Its Prime Minister condemned the strikes as an “act of war,” and its military initiated shelling along the LoC, killing three Indian civilians. Claims of civilian casualties from Indian strikes were pushed into media cycles, a familiar script.

This time, the global audience appeared more skeptical. There were no major condemnations from world capitals. India had quietly briefed key stakeholders in the run-up to the strikes. There were no surprises. Strategically, this marks a quiet shift. India is no longer willing to outsource its security narrative to global diplomacy. It will engage with the world, but it will act alone when the moment demands.

The risks are far from over. Pakistan may revert to its old playbook: revive sleeper cells, use digital disinformation, or push for UN debate. But the space for moral equivalence is shrinking. The lines are starker. India, through Operation Sindoor, has reframed the conversation.

This is not a story about escalation. It is a story about evolution. It is about a state that has learned from history, adapted its doctrine, and used power not as theatre but as message. Precision, patience, and political clarity have replaced bluster. In a region often defined by its volatility, India has shown that it can be volatile-proof, not by avoiding conflict, but by owning the narrative.

As of now, Operation Sindoor stands not as an isolated event, but as a new chapter in India’s strategic grammar and action of calibrated consequence. And in that, it has not just defended territory. It has defended trust.