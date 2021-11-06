ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 7, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Jesse Lingard. Photo Credit: Кирилл Венедиктов, Wikipedia Commons

File photo of Jesse Lingard. Photo Credit: Кирилл Венедиктов, Wikipedia Commons
1 Entertainment Europe 

Lingard Could Leave Manchester United In January

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Eurosport is reporting that Jesse Lingard seems to be willing to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The England international returned to the Red Devils last summer after a successful loan spell at West Ham United.

The 28-year-old has not been in the best of forms and failed to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his return.

The club could consider selling the attacking midfielder when the transfer market reopens, or risk losing him for free at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Lingard has 35 goals and 21 assists in 218 matches with Manchester United in all competitions so far.

Original source

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.