Behind The Glitz: Bollywood’s Troubling Islamophobic Trend – OpEd

By Hammad Baloch

The Hindi film industry, fondly known as Bollywood, has long been celebrated for its vibrant, larger-than-life cinematic experiences. With roots tracing back to Bombay (now Mumbai), Bollywood has become a cultural behemoth, releasing 50 to 100 mainstream films annually that are enjoyed by billions globally. Despite its vast influence and the significant Muslim population in India—over 14% according to 2021 data—Bollywood’s portrayal of Muslims has often been problematic. Recent years have seen a disturbing trend where Islamophobia has increasingly seeped into Bollywood films, reflecting and exacerbating real-life prejudices.

Historically, Bollywood’s portrayal of Muslims was more balanced and respectful. During the 1950s and 60s, a period marked by secularism and relatively harmonious Hindu-Muslim relations, films like “Anarkali,” “Mughal-e-Azam,” and “Mumtaz Mahal” celebrated the rich cultural contributions of Indian Muslims. However, since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, there has been a marked rise in Islamophobic narratives in mainstream Bollywood. The BJP’s tenure has coincided with an increase in communal tensions and a rise in Islamophobic rhetoric. A research paper by Zainab Sikander notes that this political climate has influenced Bollywood, leading to the demonization of Muslims on screen. The portrayal of Muslim characters has shifted from nuanced and dignified to stereotypical and negative. Films like “Padmaavat” (2018), which depicts Alauddin Khilji as a perverted, bloodthirsty villain, and “Panipat” and “Tanhaji,” where Muslim antagonists are similarly demonized, reflect this troubling trend.

This shift aligns with a broader campaign to rewrite history and marginalize Muslim contributions to Indian culture. For instance, the Indian Council of Historical Research recently excluded Muslim rulers from an exhibition on medieval dynasties, claiming they destroyed Indian civilization. Such actions reinforce a narrative that casts Muslims as invaders and enemies, both in history and in contemporary society. The post-9/11 global narrative that equates Islam with terrorism has also found its way into Bollywood. Films like “Kabul Express,” “Baby,” and “New York” often feature Muslim terrorists linked to global jihadist organizations. This trope perpetuates harmful stereotypes and fosters an environment of suspicion and hostility towards Muslims. In “Sarfarosh,” for example, the Muslim villain’s actions are motivated by historical grievances, reinforcing the idea of Muslims as perpetual outsiders and antagonists.

The representation of Muslims in Bollywood is not just limited to antagonistic roles; even when Muslims are portrayed positively, it is often through the lens of nationalistic loyalty. This “good Muslim-bad Muslim” dichotomy is evident in films like “Chak De India,” where Shahrukh Khan’s character redeems his patriotism through sports, and “My Name Is Khan,” where the protagonist must prove that not all Muslims are terrorists. These narratives imply that Muslims must constantly demonstrate their loyalty to India to be accepted, a burden not placed on characters of other faiths.

Furthermore, Bollywood often resorts to negative stereotypes when portraying Muslim men. Characters are frequently depicted as domestic abusers or neglectful fathers, as seen in films like “Darlings,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” and “Secret Superstar.” This one-dimensional portrayal perpetuates the idea that Muslim men are inherently oppressive, a notion that is not only false but deeply damaging. Hanan Irfan rightly points out that the issue is not the portrayal of flawed Muslim characters but the lack of diverse representations. When the only depiction of a Muslim man is as a violent abuser, it creates a monolithic and harmful stereotype. Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s concept of “the single story” underscores the danger of such representations: they simplify and distort the reality of a diverse and complex community.

Muslim women in Bollywood fare no better. They are often portrayed as hypersexualized, oppressed, or in need of salvation from their Muslim identity. Films like “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Gully Boy” depict Muslim women who reject their religious practices to gain agency or freedom, reinforcing the stereotype that Islam is inherently oppressive. The portrayal of Muslim women as victims to be rescued by non-Muslim saviors reflects a broader political and cultural narrative that infantilizes and marginalizes them.

The love-jihad trope, which suggests that Muslim men seduce Hindu women to convert them to Islam, is another harmful narrative that Bollywood perpetuates. This trope vilifies Muslim men and infantilizes Hindu women, turning personal relationships into political statements. Films like “Veer Zara,” “Pathan,” and “Ek Tha Tiger” often show Muslim women abandoning their faith for love, while Hindu women retain their religion, reinforcing double standards and religious biases.

In conclusion, Bollywood’s portrayal of Muslims has become increasingly problematic, reflecting and amplifying real-life Islamophobia. The industry’s reliance on stereotypes and negative tropes not only misrepresents a significant portion of the Indian population but also contributes to their marginalization. As Bollywood continues to influence millions, it has a responsibility to depict Muslims with the complexity and dignity they deserve. Authentic representation, free from political agendas and harmful stereotypes, is essential for fostering understanding and unity in a diverse society. Bollywood must strive to create characters and narratives that Muslims can see themselves in, characters that reflect their real lives, struggles, and aspirations. Only then can Bollywood truly celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture and society.