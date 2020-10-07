Iran Sends Protest Letters To Armenia, Azerbaijan After Being Hit By Rockets

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has sent letters to Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in protest at the violation of Iran’s territorial integrity after rockets fired by the warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute hit the Iranian soil, a spokesperson said.

In remarks on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered a question about Tehran’s measures in response to the mortar shells that have hit the Islamic Republic of Iran’s soil amid the war between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said the Iranian border guards have pursued the case in meetings with the Azeri and Armenian border guards and submitted formal letters of protest over the violation of the Iranian border territories by the two neighbors.

Moreover, the spokesman added, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent official letters to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and has voiced the Iranian government’s strong protest at the violation of the country’s territorial integrity, the harm to security, and the financial damages inflicted on the Iranian citizens after shells and rockets fired in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hit Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran would by no means show any consideration when it comes to the security of the Iranian nationals, Khatibzadeh said, adding, “We have called on the two sides (Azerbaijan and Armenia) to respect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in light of friendly ties and the principles of good neighborliness, and take all necessary measures and security precautions to prevent a recurrence of such unacceptable incidents.”

On Tuesday, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami cautioned the warring parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that Tehran will take measures stronger than warnings if the shells fired in the fighting continue to hit Iranian territories.

A few days ago, mortar shells fired by the warring sides in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan hit border rural areas in the Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

According to reports, one of the mortars has fallen in a village in Khoda Afrin county, injuring a 6-year-old child.