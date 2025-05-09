Jammu And Kashmir: A Region Torn By Conflict And A Global Call To Combat Terrorism – OpEd

By Narinder Kumar and Hakim Singh

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), especially Kashmir, is one of the world’s most militarized zones. It has remained a focal point in India-Pakistan’s bitter relations, sparking three wars since 1947 due to conflicting strategic interests.

Pakistan’s ongoing interference, including its control over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), has hindered governance and fueled local discontent. The Indian government’s mismanagement of internal issues and limited civil society engagement have deepened public mistrust. The unilateral revocation of J&K’s special status has intensified divisions, weakened decentralization, and allowed external forces to exploit the unrest. Despite efforts at democratization, political infighting and recurring violence—such as the recent Pahalgam attack—have stalled development, worsened inequality, and perpetuated instability.

Strategically, located at the crossroads of South and Central Asia and bordered by nuclear-armed Pakistan and China, Jammu and Kashmir holds immense geopolitical importance. Its proximity to Afghanistan further enhances its value as a gateway to Central Asia. The region’s disputed status continues to fuel Indo-Pak tensions, frequent skirmishes, and insurgencies, amplifying its volatility. The conflict’s implications go beyond regional borders, affecting global trade and energy routes. Initiatives like China’s Belt and Road and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor underscore its connectivity. Persistent violence in J&K challenges international counter-terrorism efforts, necessitating coordinated global strategies to ensure security and stability in this critical region.

A Sensitive State with a Complex History

The conflict in Jammu and Kashmir can be traced back to the 1947 partition of British India, when the princely state became a subject of contested claims. Subsequent wars between India and Pakistan and the emergence of armed insurgencies in the late 1980s further intensified the region’s complexities.

Culturally, Jammu and Kashmir’s diverse population of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Sikhs adds complexity to its identity, often overlapping with political tensions. Its former autonomy under Article 370, revoked in 2019, had established it as the undivided and integral part of India, and this move had also sparked numerous international debates.

Insurgency and Armed Conflict

The insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir began in the late 1980s, driven by political unrest and Pakistan’s support for militant groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Incidents such as the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping, the 2019 Pulwama attack, and the April 2025 Pahalgam strike that killed 26 people illustrate the ongoing terror threat. Newer groups like The Resistance Front (TRF) have emerged, replacing older outfits and adapting to shifting conflict dynamics. The India-Pakistan dispute over the region dates back to the 1947 partition, making Jammu and Kashmir a long-standing flashpoint. Despite being an integral part of India, the region remains plagued by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, affecting daily life and development. Currently, 10 active groups—including Lashkar-e-Omar, Al Barq, and TRF—alongside several proscribed and dormant outfits, sustain a climate of fear. Countering this threat demands sustained anti-terror efforts and a strong focus on restoring stability for a secure and prosperous future.

Human Cost of Conflict

Source: Author’s Compilation of SATP Data from 1988 to 2025.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured three decades of conflict, with 45356 deaths recorded between 1988, and April 29, 2025—comprising 23,979 terrorists, 14,449 civilians, and 6,506 security personnel. This persistent violence has deeply affected families, education, and mental health. Districts like Kupwara, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Poonch, Rajouri, and erstwhile Doda have witnessed the highest casualties, becoming insurgency hotspots. Jammu and Kashmir accounts for 46.89% of India’s terrorism-related deaths and over half of neutralized terrorists, highlighting its central role in the conflict. These figures stress the need for sustained counter-terrorism efforts, addressing root causes, and restoring lasting peace and development.

Evidently out of the total deaths of 45,356, the majority of the killed were terrorists, while a significant number of civilians have lost their lives in these terrorist attacks, along with that around 14% of the casualties were received by the security forces while combating these terrorists.

Source: Author’s compilation from SATP data from 1988 to April 2025.

In the early 2000s, insurgencies reached their most violent peak, claiming lives across all groups—civilians, security forces, and militants alike. Years of bloodshed slowly gave way to strategic countermeasures, reducing the toll, yet ordinary people remain at risk. Security forces have stood as the shield between chaos and stability, paying a heavy price in their fight to protect lives. Even as militant deaths rise, the shadow of conflict lingers, reminding us that behind every statistic lies a family shattered, a community grieving, and a future forever changed.

Economic Impact: A Struggling Economy

Jammu and Kashmir’s economy is mainly driven by the tertiary sector, contributing 63.16% of GVA through public administration, trade, and real estate, while the primary sector contributes 18.50%, led by agriculture, forestry, and fishing. The secondary sector adds 18.35%, with manufacturing, construction, and utilities playing key roles. Tourism-related industries like hotels, transport, and communication are also vital.

However, recurring violence has severely impacted economic stability, especially tourism, once a major growth driver. Attacks like the one in Pahalgam have led to losses for local businesses and artisans, deterred investors, and stalled infrastructure projects, threatening the region’s projected 7.06% GSDP growth for FY25. Agricultural markets like Sopore mandi have also been disrupted, deepening poverty and inequality. This ongoing instability continues to hinder both socio-economic progress and long-term development.

The administration of UT of Jammu and Kashmir has shut 48 of its 87 tourist destinations, and the cancellation of around 35 to 37% (estimated as 10 lakh) of the bookings to the valley will have a huge economic toll on the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident will hamper the UT to realize its complete tourism potential this year and years to come, significantly affecting the lives of the major chunk of the population who are dependent on tourism and especially those who earn their livelihoods during this season of the year. For instance the Shikara owners, house boats, guides, taxi drivers, hotels and restaurants, and even the small vendors and dry fruit sellers. As noted in THE WEEK, the UT has already lost around Rs. 1000 Crore ($120 million) since 22 April 2025. It is also expected that the attack on the civilians and tourists will have a significant impact on the ongoing projects in the valley which are estimated to be of worth Rs. 25000 Crore and due to the changed dynamics of security in the valley has shaken the confidence of the investors.

Global Cooperation on Terrorism: A Collective Stand

India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack reflects its resolute stance against cross-border terrorism, deploying diplomatic, economic, and military measures to safeguard national security. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty sends a clear message of strategic retaliation, while the downgrading of diplomatic ties and closure of key border crossings tighten pressure on Pakistan. Intensified military operations along the Line of Control reaffirm India’s commitment to eliminating threats at their source.

On the global stage, India has leveraged forums like the G20 to expose Pakistan’s complicity, garnering international solidarity against terrorism. However, combating terrorism is not a unilateral effort—global agencies such as the UN, FATF, and GCTF must strengthen counter-terrorism frameworks to disrupt terror financing and dismantle extremist networks. The FATF’s scrutiny on Pakistan’s financial channels plays a pivotal role in choking funds that fuel terrorism. Simultaneously, advancements in surveillance and intelligence technology enhance counter-terrorism operations, though they pose challenges in balancing security with civil liberties. As the threat landscape evolves, unwavering global cooperation remains India’s strongest ally in ensuring regional stability and dismantling the machinery of terror.

Future of conflict in Jammu and Kashmir

The future trajectory of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir remains shrouded in uncertainty, as regional dynamics and international strategies continue to evolve. With shifting alliances, emerging threats, and unpredictable geopolitical moves, the discourse is far from settled. While nations recalibrate their approaches to terrorism and development, the complexity of the situation demands patience and vigilance. Only time will reveal how the delicate balance between security, peace, and progress unfolds in this critical region.

About the authors: