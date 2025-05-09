Pakistan: The Last Bastion Keeping A Lid On A Can Of Worms – OpEd

By Munir Khan

Pakistan is, at the present, the last bastion preventing a catastrophic unravelling of regional and international stability in an age of perpetual instability to global security. Having stood at the crossroads of South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, the country has played a pivotal role in being the final line of defence against the increasing menace of extremism and terrorism.

In order to prevent a world that is far more volatile and dangerous, where terrorist networks loose free reign of growth and the threat of regional and global peace fall, Pakistan continues its relentless efforts to combat terrorism. There was also the colossal price the nation has paid in this never-ending battle, the loss of more than 90,000 civilian and military lives since 2001. Yet, Pakistan’s indispensability in the war on terrorism has remained generally unappreciated and frequently targeted by geopolitical misperceptions, and unjust accusations.

The country has a shared border with Iran, Afghanistan, India, and China, and sits on the front lines of intricate geopolitical rivalries, and therefore is a key player in keeping regional balances. Following US-led invasion in 2001, the spillover of militancy from Afghanistan made Pakistan a frontline state in the battle against terrorism. Yet, instead of being lauded for its ability to endure, Pakistan has been scapegoated for the missteps of international interventions in Afghanistan. The reality, however, is starkly different: Although they have fought with pride, the primary force in preventing terrorist factions from becoming too powerful and spreading chaos beyond the borders has been Pakistan.

Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad are major successes in dismantling terrorist networks by the country’s armed forces. More than 150,000 troops were engaged alone in Zarb-e-Azb, during which over 3,500 militants were killed and hundreds of terror hideouts destroyed. Radd-ul-Fasaad also targeted sleeper cells in urban and rural areas, leading to a sharp fall in the terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

In addition to its human toll, the counterterrorism efforts have exacted an equally immense toll on Pakistan’s economy. The country has spent billions of dollars since 9/11 on military operations, intelligence operations, and rehabilitation programs for conflict affected regions. In addition, decades of hosting over 3 million Afghan refugees, who left their country to Pakistan to shoulder the responsibilities of a humanitarian fallout caused by war instigated by global powers, has increased the financial burden. This responsibility has been shouldered by Pakistan, with minimal international help, by hosting the refugees, caring for their healthcare and education needs, and at the same time, battling extremism inside its own borders.

The impacts of direct expenditures are also felt economically. Foreign investment, trade, and infrastructure development have been hampered by persistent security threats. Terrorism decimated industries such as tourism that once thrived in Pakistan’s northern regions, although these are just now beginning to recover as security improves.

Perhaps one of the greatest injustices in the counterterrorism discourse is not acknowledging Pakistan’s contributions. Amid Western powers having left Afghanistan in its state of disarray and with the Taliban gaining strength and control, Pakistan is trapped in the wake of it all. And it is always accused of double dealing, but few realise that Pakistan was the victim of terrorism orchestrated by groups fostered on the other side of the divide. Pakistan has endured the barbarity of the 132 children the TTP slaughtered in the 2014 Peshawar school massacre.

In addition, Pakistan’s ties with world powers in establishing intelligence and military cooperation have been vital in eliminating prominent terrorists. Pakistani intelligence work helped to eliminate key Al-Qaeda operatives. However, in lieu of receiving credit for helping deconstruct transnational terror networks, Pakistan is stripped of sanctions, financial aid and diplomacy. This hypocrisy reveals the vast imbalance with which the world sees Pakistan’s sacrifices in comparison to its failings. Instead of being sidelined, Pakistan ought to be brought into the ambit of global counterterrorism frameworks as an equal partner. Others nations trying to cope with threats similar to the country’s insurgencies, deradicalization programs, and intelligence operations could benefit from the country experience.

Conclusively, the international community should graduate from taking reductive narratives and recognizing Pakistan’s sacrifices. The US among other countries should help Pakistan to rebuild its conflict affected region, improve border security and sustain the counter terrorism operation. The failure of the international community to do so means it risks reversing those gains against extremism, opening the very ‘can of worms’ that Pakistan has so far kept shut.