Flying To The Moon, From Kennedy To Modi’s 5 Trillion GDP India: Tomorrow From NASA To NIKA – OpEd

By Umberto Sulpasso

The Moon Of Modi

“We set sail on the new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and must be won for the progress of all people. (John F. Kennedy 12 September 1962.

“India has always been moving forward. This time too, we shall move ahead with determination and achieve the goal. “(Narendra D. Modi July 6, 2019)

Indiscreet Conversations: Virus Addiction To The Delay Against The Charisma Of Modi

But is there not the risk that with this GDKP INDIA Modi will set the premises to make India take a leap into the future with the K factor?

It would be a big mess.

If this happens there is a danger that MODI would be remembered as the Gandhi of the 21st century.

Right! Gandhi gave the people independence, Modi gave the knowledge to the masses.

Terrible. How to prevent it?

We must ensure that the calculation of GDKP India is not performed.

The system is available. We must focus on being addicted to delay.

Landing On The Future: The Indian Market Breakthrough – The Societh Of Knowledge

Sure! If the England and France had been as good at the GDP growth delays against Germany’s 3.30 trillion, as India was against China, England’s 2014 GDP would have been 716 instead of 3.036 trillions and France’s would be 650 million instead of 2.864 trillion. But the ability to accumulate delays in India’s GDP is unique!

To appreciate it properly, first of all we have to ask how is it possible that India, a country with the same population, the same growth potential, the same Asian position of China has lost so much ground with its historical competitor in such a short time? We mentioned that Amartya Sen says it depended on the poor weight given to education and welfare in India. And if this is true, as the relevance of the commentator suggests, is there any big debate as to how it happened, considering that most of the previous governments proclaimed themselves of social inspiration?

The most plausible explanation is that this progressive decline in GDP compared to that of China has not been perceived and adequately understood by the governments in charge in its double economic and security complexity and this lack of attention has produced the delay addiction virus, a lethal virus for innovations, modernization and economic development. But since Modi decided, contrary to his predecessors, to reverse this route, what are the ways to do it?

During the modern era, the essential drivers of GDP growth were three. The strengthening of goods traffic at the period of the City State, at the time of the Renaissance, when Venice reached China and Genoa and Pisa monopolized the Mediterranean. When the nations came, demography became the determining factor of the GDP. China’s GDP became higher than the sum of the GDPs of all Western nations.

But then came what is called the industrial revolution and instead more correctly should be called the first Knowledge revolution (the one applied to industry). The K Factor of a nation (Knowledge) became decisive for the growth of the GDP and It is because of the K Factor that the GDP of China and that of India have sunk compared to that of the western most industrialized nations in the world. But it is also due to the K factor that Japan’s GDP has soared as South Korea’s is growing at spectacular rates.

This means only one thing: to block the gap of GDP that is growing spectacularly with China, due to the trend, the only path that India can take is the growth of the K factor. If that is true, great leaps in India’s GDP are only possible with a policy of strengthening knowledge, for which India has a unique charter with respect not only to China, but even to the whole world. In India the great leap in Knowledge, the only one that can block this drift towards dependence to the big neighbor, can be done at the level of the mass with a multiplier on GDP that is impossible to achieve elsewhere.

This is the path indicated in the workshop organized on February 13th by Mospi that promotes the calculation of the GDKP of India, that is to say the National Knowledge Product of the country, always supported by the Vice Chairman of NITI and endorsed by Mospi.

The GDKP India proposed in that seminar is not simply a statistic, It is the most powerful tool available to the Government to update the production of knowledge in all sectors of the economy, to the information on the absorption of knowledge, and finally, at population level, it defines the cost of learning for urban and rural centers, by age and by geographical area. This means that the GDKP India model is able to identify deficit areas and promote efficacy of budgeting, it helps to homogenize in the various economic areas the impact of the K factor and finally to explode the K level of the potentially most powerful Indian weapon, demography.

Avoiding A Junior Role For India In Asia

There is no doubt that if India does not want to resign itself to a Junior role in Asia compared to China and Japan and even to South Korea, the only way to go forward is that of a conscious revolution of the country’s K factor. A revolution similar as discontinuity factor to that produced by Deng Xiaoping, but with greater potential future because it plays on the mass level relevance of the free circulation of knowledge, that in China is strongly subject to restrictions and controls.

It is in this context that Modi’s parallel with Kennedy must be updated.

Kennedy found himself facing an inferiority situation with USSR, his great competitor, whom he wanted to overturn. The change seemed almost impossible, but he threw the glove of the challenge. “By the end of the decade we are going to the moon not so easy it is easy but because it is difficult”.

For Modi the challenge “By he end of the decade to make India an economy fully driven by GDKP” is a double bet. First. Stopping an over-sixty year old drift against its major Asian competitor since the trends tell us that if it continues at this rate, at the end of 10 years India will be the junior part of China, Japan. Second. Modi must be able to neutralize the addiction to the delay virus that has already manifested itself in the calculation of the GDKP-India, not dependent on Mospi.

Therefore to mantain the comparison with Kennedy, Modi needs to make some operational steps.

Kennedy’s Moon landing was made possible because there was a special budget, 22 billion dollars, which can only be found with two other historical initiatives, the Panama Canal and the Manhattan project (an atomic bomb, but above all because NASA was born) and because there were very important organizational decisions.

From NASA to NIKA

Modi must therefore establish a special budget, but to maintain the parallel with Kennedy must establish the NIKA, National India Knowledge Association with two fundamental objectives, launching at an international level, special for Asian, IK-HIT, Indian Knowledge – Human Infrastructural Technology, the Indian alternative to OBOR, and then establishing a National Board of Digital Education.

Being the challenge based on the K factor, to reinforce its functioning, Kennedy referred to three industry captains: CBS, American electric power and Brown and Root engineering. And similarly Modi must refer to the three K components of the National K factor which are Bollywood K communication, K finance and K education.

And there is a further fundamental reference to be developed. NASA actually had a Czar, Von Brown who made the Saturn V, and Nasa hired 4600 mini-scientists rounded up across the country, who created the hundreds of innovations that made the space mission possible.

NIKA (National India Knowledge Association) is the equivalent to Kennedy’s NASA, which must ensure the transition to the knowledge marked driven economy, The potential czar of it, the Von Brown equivalent, already exists, is the NITI Vice Chairman, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, the first one to recognize, sustain, and promote the importance of the GDKP INDIA. He must be able to carry out on the basis of the GDKP INDIA all the transitions necessary to make the K factor of the Indian economy take off beyond the trends. The Saturn V of this NIKA is a simulation software that will allow not only the nation but all federal States to strengthen the inner K factor. Modi must ensure departure and operation without dangerous process slowdowns.

And it is here that the reference to the charisma of the two leaders inevitably returns. Modi has the full charismatic caliber to ensure for India a passage to the full affirmation of the K factor. India is the society where knowledge has always played a critical role. In the sacred books, Veda means knowledge. The phenomenal philosopher Shankaracarya makes Self Knowledge the banner of human freedom: In the wonderful collection of sacred books of the east, produced for the Oxford publishing but saved by Radakrishna, on 50 volumes produced by the great Max Muller, about forty relate to Indian knowledge. In those volumes there are the treasures of the highest intellectual level reached in the world along with Greece. Thus knowledge is in the ordinary fabric of Indian civilization. Modi is the leader able to capitalize on this immense ability to transform knowledge in an economic factor. Therefore, having launched the 5 trillion challenge for 2024 is his moon landing.

Cyber Space And GDKP

Concluding the workshop of February 13 with which Mospi declared that India would calculate the GDKP, the speaker of that conference recalled that “India is a country with a unique opportunity for economic growth in the age of 5KR, the fifth revolution of the Knowledge. It is because of its extraordinary potential in cyber space that the Indian GDKP could grow at a rate not feasible for any other country in the world, with increasing impacts on GDP. But to fully exploit its uniqueness, India must metabolize two intrinsic principles of the cyber space:

(1) The free movement of Indians in Cyber ​​Space, which they already have;

(2) Government and business support to a new specific statistical tool called GDKP-India, calculated using the K&S model discussed and approved in the seminar.

The Cyber-Space was born at 10:30 p.m. on October 29, 1969. The venue of the event was a room of the Computer Science Department of the University of California, Los Angeles. The name of the newborn was Arpanet and his intellectual father was Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider. So the hope was that on February 13th 2019 the closing of this workshop at 5pm will be recorded as the day the GDKP INDIA was launched, and as it happens for the UCLA computer room, this room will be remembered for being the place where the first step of the new measure of the wealth of nations was made in Cyber ​​Space. The basis of the New Enlightenment of the economy.”

The task of winning the game of Moon Landing is up now to Modi’s charisma.

