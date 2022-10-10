Eni Starts Production From Two Gas Fields Within New Berkine South Contract In Algeria

By Eurasia Review

Eni announces Monday the recent start of production from two gas fields related to the Berkine Sud contract in Algeria, just 6 months after the contract was awarded through an accelerated development (fast track).

The production of the Berkine South, which is the first contract to be signed under the new Algerian hydrocarbon law 19-13, is operated by Eni and Sonatrach, and currently has a production capacity 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas (MSm3/d), and approximately 4,000 barrels per day of associated liquids.

This capacity is expected to increase to around 2 MSm3 / d by the end of the year, reaching the full potential of the MLE gas treatment plant, equal to 11 MSm3/d.

Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981 and today is the main international energy company operating in the country. In September 2022, the company announced that it had reached an agreement on the acquisition of BP’s operations in Algeria, including “In Amenas” and “In Salah”, the most important gas production fields operated by international companies in the country.

Following this operation and the development programs in the Berkine basin, Eni’s production in Algeria is expected to reach over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.