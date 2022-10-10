Pakistan: Good Governance Can Bring Development In Balochistan – OpEd

By Imtiaz Ahmad

Balochistan, the largest of Pakistan’s four provinces is gradually degenerating into anarchy. Mineral resources abound there, and after Sindh, it serves as the primary natural gas supply. At Reko Diq in Balochistan region of Chagi, one of the largest gold resources in the world has been discovered. Due to poor financial management and an uneven distribution of resources among areas for development, a sense of deprivation predominated in Balochistan.

Advertisement

The security situation is now normal, but the real issue is poor governance. The security forces and Baloch people assisted in neutralizing the anti-state force networks.

To escape tribal influence is perhaps the largest problem for civil administration and police. The populace of Balochistan has political complaints about a lack of public services and necessities. It is the result of provincial bureaucracy and political leadership.

The real issue in Balochistan is the absence of effective governance in key areas, which is exacerbated by a lack of law and order. To address this, the government must take strong action because in ungoverned areas, anti-state and anti-social elements fill the hole.

Elections for local bodies demonstrate that Balochs desire to resolve their problems in legitimate and proper ways by their participation in those elections.

By establishing a better type of administration, we shall erect the foundation for a contemporary and developed Balochistan, in contrast to past trends, customs, and traditions.

Advertisement

It is sad how the province’s resources have in the past been wasted. Balochistan would not have lagged behind neighbouring provinces if its resources had been invested in the development of its citizens over the past ten to fifteen years.

However, there is still potential for progress in every area, therefore we must work diligently, honestly, and devotedly.

Balochistan has a civil administration, court, police, and public representation system in existence. With such a robust structural framework in place, it should not be difficult to ensure prompt and effective delivery of government services in the areas of education, health, the provision of food items, transportation, trading, and job creation.

Tribalism, with its exploitative nature still present, is a significant hindrance to good administration and law and order. It illustrates the need for political leadership and bureaucracy to perform at their best.

Roads, hospitals, schools, and economic possibilities will be made available to Balochs as a result of the CPEC developments, providing them the freedom to determine their own futures and not be controlled by anarchic forces. The completion of CPEC projects will boost Baluchistan’s socioeconomic situation.

A thriving and affluent Balochistan has always been hampered by poor governance. The effort to create a thriving Balochistan is further complicated by the limited resources and opaque way in which money is used.

In order to instill a strong sense of ownership among the general populace, the government should plan a development communications strategy and administer the province accordingly.

If the provincial administration uses better strategies for resource management and upholds good governance, peace and order, and social justice, the mineral riches of Balochistan assure a bright future for its people and financial independence.

Imtiaz Ahmad, is an independent writer based in Peshawar, can be reached at [email protected]