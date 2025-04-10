Revitalizing Pakistan’s Hydraulic Future – OpEd

By Munir Khan

A country where more than half the economy is dependent on agriculture stands on the brink of losing its very existence: water scarcity. Water management strategies for the country are taken with a rapidly growing population and climate change making the country more acidified.

One of the flagship programs: Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) that has been working on environmental restoration and agricultural modernization focuses on building six new canals including the transforming Cholistan Canal. Its ambitious purpose is to realign Pakistan’s water distribution network, enhance agricultural production, as well as bind Pakistan together as a unified nation by relatively recompensing its resources.

The Indus Basin Irrigation System of Pakistan, one of the world’s largest, is a strained infrastructure which contain outdated, silted and inefficient water governance systems. Chronic water shortages have heightened intra provincial rivalries, most so between Punjab and Sindh, and will deprive Pakistan of food security unless the situation improves. To tackle these challenges, the GPI attempts to cope with currently irrigated land of 2.75 million acres in the Punjab’s Cholistan Desert and southwestern Balochistan by expanding irrigation coverage to uncultivated land. These canals rely on exploiting floodwaters and enhancing reservoir storage to prevent wastage of water that now exceeds 40% through seepage and evaporation, and channel resources to thirsty bodies of water.

This vision relies on the Cholistan Canal, which will convert 500,000 acres of barren land into arable land. This canal, originating from the Panjnad Barrage, would connect with existing network to irrigate one of Pakistan’s largest water stressed regions. Cholistan has historically relied upon nomadic pastoralism, which could benefit from being the home of crops such as wheat, cotton and orchards, and help lift the fortunes of 165,000 households. Apart from the contribution to agriculture, the canal’s reservoirs will recharge groundwater, control desertification and stimulate agro-based industries to have a ripple effect among rural economies.

The crucial part about the GPI is to ensure that the downstream provinces, especially Sindh, do not get disadvantaged. Indus irrigation and diversion projects have lower Sindh’s agricultural output and also have allowed salinity ingress. The six canal project also adopts advanced hydrological modeling for compensating water allocation to balance Sindh’s historical share of water. Real-time monitoring brought about by modernized barrages will encourage transparency. The initiative lines infrastructure upgrades up with provincial rights with the aim of breaking down decades of distrust and sees water as a unifying force not a divisive one.

Precision irrigation technologies such as drip systems and laser land leveling will be used for instance to minimize water use in the canals. Pumping stations for pumping water are capable of being operated by solar power and automatic silt traps are provided. But climate adaptation depends on such innovations, as the World Bank reckons that climate disasters cost Pakistan $4 billion every year. The canals will take in and store carbon; reduce erosion; and act as buffers against flash floods by expanding vegetative cover. In addition, the project is consistent with international climate goals and marks Pakistan’s proactive participation in global sustainability focus.

The canals are also socioeconomic engines beyond agriculture. Infrastructure development will bridge urban rural divide by following rural electrification, access to clean water and new transport networks. Thousands of the youths can be absorbed into employment opportunities—the construction, agronomy kind—with many of them curbing migration to overcrowded cities. The project also endorses Pakistan’s geopolitical stance and its commitment to regional stability. To expand the channel for diplomacy, rather than increase the conflict in transboundary water governance, Pakistan can support sharing hydrological data with other countries.

Despite its promise, the GPI faces hurdles. To fund the estimated $6 billion required, public-private partnerships and international aid will be used. Stated differently, new infrastructure maintenance requires institutional overhaul in the form of training and out-scouring of water management authorities. Equally important is political consensus; it is necessary for water policies to be beyond electoral cycles for their continuity. Past projects, including the Left Bank Outfall Drain, provide lessons of the need to be engaged with the affected community in order to preclude displacement or ecological harm.

For all these reasons, and for the fact that the Cholistan Canal and its sister projects embody a visionary approach to developing the nation, I have dubbed such initiatives national development. Rightly marrying engineering prowess with ecological sensitivity, Pakistan can secure its water future, become food self-sufficient and drive inclusive growth. Both the GPI and the planetary boundaries are not an infrastructure program, they are not just concrete structures having infrastructural roles, but the GPI is a covenant with future generations or a pledge to take human progress in harmony with planetary boundaries.

This timeless adage foreshadowed the fundamental change that Pakistan’s six canal project would bring to the country. The key to the Green Pakistan Initiative is harnessing water’s potential to rejuvenate the ecology and economy by marrying human aspiration with natural responsibility.