By Altaf Moti

In the heart of Pakistan’s political landscape, where tradition and modernity collide, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) orchestrated a digital revolution that defied odds, transcended prison walls, and resonated with millions. This is the tale of how PTI, led by the indomitable Imran Khan, wielded artificial intelligence (AI) and social media as weapons of mass mobilization, securing an unprecedented electoral victory on 8th February.

Let’s delve into how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) effectively harnessed various digital tools and strategies to run a successful political campaign and secure a landslide victory in the country’s elections despite significant obstacles.

PTI’s Digital Triumph: A Roar of Resilience

1. Social Media Platforms

The PTI recognized the immense power of social media in reaching citizens nationwide. Despite suppression and bans on traditional media coverage, PTI’s social media team emerged as a beacon of innovation. Here’s how they leveraged social media:

– Virtual Rallies on X, YouTube and TikTok:

The party organized rallies on platforms like X, YouTube and TikTok, engaging impassioned supporters and making a significant impact in the digital space. These unconventional methods allowed PTI to transcend physical limitations and connect with millions of voters.

– AI Voice Generation for Imran Khan’s Speeches:

Despite Imran Khan’s incarceration, PTI used generative AI to deliver Khan’s messages. His speeches were conveyed through an AI-generated voice, showcasing the party’s commitment to engaging with the electorate even when traditional avenues were restricted.

To enhance credibility, PTI overlaid the AI-generated audio with historic footage of Khan. Genuine video clips from his past speeches bookended the AI segment. The blend of old and new content resonated with voters. It reminded them of Khan’s legacy while introducing innovative campaign techniques. The past met the future, and authenticity prevailed.

– Websites and Chatbots:

PTI launched websites and a chatbot on Khan’s Facebook page. These platforms provided information about local candidates for the upcoming polls, overcoming bans swiftly imposed across Pakistan. The chatbot shared WhatsApp channel information for each constituency, enabling active voter participation.

2. Data Analytics and Big Data

PTI’s campaign strategies were informed by data analytics. They analyzed vast amounts of data to understand voter behavior, preferences, and demographics. Predictive modeling helped identify swing districts and potential supporters, aiding resource allocation.

3. Mobile Applications and Phone Campaigns

– Chatbot on Facebook:

PTI’s chatbot on Khan’s Facebook page allowed voters to access information about local candidates and actively participate in the campaign.

– SMS Campaigns:

Personalized SMS messages reached voters directly, encouraging engagement and disseminating campaign updates.

4. Online Surveys and Polls

PTI actively used online surveys and polls to gather feedback, understand voter sentiment, and refine campaign strategies. Real-time polling data informed their decisions.

5. Secretive Campaigning and Resilience

PTI demonstrated resilience despite the imprisonment of its leader and allegations of politically motivated charges against its candidates. Female teacher volunteers led secretive campaigning efforts, ensuring the party’s presence even under adverse conditions.

How “RABTA” Bridged the Symbol Gap

In the labyrinth of Pakistan’s political arena, where symbols carry weight and elections hang in the balance, the PTI faced an unprecedented challenge. Their iconic election symbol—the cricket bat—was snatched away, leaving candidates symbol-less. But PTI, ever the phoenix, rose from the ashes of adversity. Their secret weapon? A digital marvel named “RABTA”—a lifeline that transformed their electoral fortunes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that every PTI candidate must contest on an individual symbol allotted by the commission. The cricket bat, synonymous with PTI, was no longer theirs to wield. This seismic shift threatened their electoral prospects.

In the heart of this symbol crisis, PTI unveiled “RABTA”—a digital application that bridged the gap left by the missing cricket bat. Here’s how it worked:

1. Candidate Identification Made Easy:

– RABTA, meaning “connection” in Urdu, became the official mobile application of PTI.



– Voters could now identify their PTI candidates effortlessly, even without the familiar cricket bat symbol.

2. Symbol Search at Your Fingertips:

– No more cryptic codes or symbol confusion. RABTA simplified the process.

– Voters clicked on the PTI candidate symbol search button. A list of PTI candidates and their allotted symbols appeared.

– Whether it was NA- or PS-, RABTA had the answers.

3. Independence Amid Symbolic Constraints:

– PTI candidates, stripped of their cricket bat, marched forward as independents.

– RABTA empowered them. It was their digital badge, their connection to voters.

As the election dust settled, PTI emerged victorious. The overwhelming majority was no accident. RABTA had played its part. RABTA’s seamless interface defied the odds, ensuring PTI’s presence in every constituency. RABTA whispered to voters, “Your candidate awaits.” It echoed across smartphones, transcending physical boundaries. The cricket bat may have vanished, but RABTA’s digital roar reverberated in polling booths.

Legal Implications and Court Proceedings:

The uploading of Form 45 on social media is a strategic move. It not only showcases PTI’s confidence in their electoral victory but also serves as evidence of their commitment to transparency.

Form 45, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), contains crucial information about the polling process. It includes details of the number of registered voters, the number of votes cast, and the results from each polling station.

By uploading Form 45 for all their winning candidates, PTI aims to demonstrate transparency and authenticity. This move is significant because it directly addresses concerns about electoral integrity and ensures that the results accurately reflect the voters’ choices.



The matter going to court will likely focus on the authenticity and accuracy of the uploaded forms. The court will assess whether PTI’s claims align with the actual data recorded during the elections.

If PTI successfully defends the authenticity of these forms, it could strengthen their position and potentially lead to a two-thirds majority. Such a majority would significantly enhance their legislative power and ability to implement their agenda.

The court case will likely involve scrutiny of the electoral process, the handling of forms, and the veracity of the uploaded data. PTI’s opponents may challenge the authenticity of the forms or raise procedural issues. The court’s decision will have far-reaching consequences for PTI, the electoral process, and democratic norms.

Conclusion: PTI’s Digital Odyssey

In the annals of political history, PTI’s digital odyssey will be etched. They rode the waves of AI, social media, and resilience. Imran Khan, both flesh and code, led the charge. As the political landscape evolves, PTI’s victory stands as a testament to the power of bytes over bullets, algorithms over armor. The digital roar echoes: Naya Pakistan—a nation reborn in the pixels of possibility.

