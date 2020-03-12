India Issues Travel Advisory, Restricts Visas, Entry, To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

By Eurasia Review

In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Government of India has decided to restrict travel.

Accordingly, all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN / International Organizations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15, 2020, the India government said. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on March 13, 2020 at the port of departure.

The Government of India, said that visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on March 13, 2020 at the port of departure.

Additionally, any foreign national who might need to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian Mission / Consulate, the government said.

All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on March 13, 2020 at the port of departure.

All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, would be subject to medical screening and can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. Ministry of Home Affairs will separately notify these check posts, the government said.

