ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization confiscate several stockpiles of medical equipment stored by hoarders. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization confiscate several stockpiles of medical equipment stored by hoarders. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Social Issues World News 

Iran: IRGC Intelligence Seizes Hoards Of Medical Goods In Northeast

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization confiscated several stockpiles of medical equipment stored by hoarders in Iran’s northeastern province of North Khorasan.

In a series of operations in the province, the IRGC intelligence forces discovered several large hoards of medical and health stuff necessary for containing the coronavirus epidemic.

While hospitals and ordinary people in Iran are in dire need of the medical goods amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the hoarders had plans to sell the products at exorbitant prices and some of them were distributing the commodities illegally.

The supplies confiscated by the IRGC intelligence forces include surgical gloves, medical gloves, disinfectant sprays, and a large amount of alcohol.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi has ordered severe punishment for hoarding pharmaceutical and health products as Iranian organizations and government bodies are heavily engaged in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The health of people would never be up for bargain, Raeisi stressed last week, adding that hoarding medical commodities in the current circumstances is playing with the lives of people and could not be forgiven by any means.

A couple of days ago, 10 individuals charged with hoarding health supplies and disrupting Iran’s economy stood trial. 

Despite the urgent need for sanitary products in the country, the defendants intended to smuggle 2,600,000 masks to China.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.