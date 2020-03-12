Iran: IRGC Intelligence Seizes Hoards Of Medical Goods In Northeast

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization confiscated several stockpiles of medical equipment stored by hoarders in Iran’s northeastern province of North Khorasan.

In a series of operations in the province, the IRGC intelligence forces discovered several large hoards of medical and health stuff necessary for containing the coronavirus epidemic.

While hospitals and ordinary people in Iran are in dire need of the medical goods amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the hoarders had plans to sell the products at exorbitant prices and some of them were distributing the commodities illegally.

The supplies confiscated by the IRGC intelligence forces include surgical gloves, medical gloves, disinfectant sprays, and a large amount of alcohol.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi has ordered severe punishment for hoarding pharmaceutical and health products as Iranian organizations and government bodies are heavily engaged in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The health of people would never be up for bargain, Raeisi stressed last week, adding that hoarding medical commodities in the current circumstances is playing with the lives of people and could not be forgiven by any means.

A couple of days ago, 10 individuals charged with hoarding health supplies and disrupting Iran’s economy stood trial.

Despite the urgent need for sanitary products in the country, the defendants intended to smuggle 2,600,000 masks to China.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.