NBA To Suspend Season Following Wednesday’s Games

By Eurasia Review

The NBA announced late Wednesday that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, Wednesday’s game was canceled.

The affected player was not in the arena, the NBA said in a statement.

According to various press reports, the affected player could be Rudy Gobert-Bourgarel, a French professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz.



The NBA said it is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday’s schedule of games until further notice.

The NBA said it will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

