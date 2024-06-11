Modi 3.0 And Its Implications For South Asia – OpEd

By Imtiaz Ahmad

Despite efforts and the slogan “Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar” for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 240 seats, forming a coalition government with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) totalling 293 seats. This result was a major electoral setback as the poll survey had projected a larger majority for BJP. Modi was sworn in for his third term as India’s PM, but his government, which reportedly includes 30 federal ministers and 41 state ministers, does not have a single Muslim minister. This is possibly due to the fact that no Muslim was elected from his BJP-led NDA in 2024 elections. This situation raises questions about the representation of minority communities in Indian politic.

The US is interested in supporting Modi to navigate economic and social challenges, especially considering India’s dependency on Russian oil. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to explore how a weakened Modi can still serve US interests during his visit to India.

The RSS-BJP aims to establish an Akhand Bharat, a unified India including neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. This vision faces significant obstacles, particularly due to Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities. The Hindu nationalist agenda has strained relations with Muslim-majority neighbours like Pakistan and Bangladesh, affecting diplomatic and military dynamics in the region. Tensions are evident in various arenas, from diplomatic standoffs to military skirmishes.

The RSS is an ideological organization while BJP is its political brain child. The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), founded in 1925, is a Hindu nationalist organization that has heavily influenced the BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party), which was established in 1980 to promote Hindutva, a nationalist agenda centered on Hindu values. The RSS promotes Hindutva by suppressing minority factions, particularly Muslims, aiming to foster a unified national identity based on Hindu cultural hegemon.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has implemented several controversial policies, including hijab ban, hate speech, demolition of mosques and bulldozing of Muslim homes, fake encounters of Muslims, rehabilitation and employment packages for Hindu Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, the Agnipath scheme for armed forces, promoting Hindi as the national language, these actions have led to increased intolerance and chaos within India.

Revoking article 370 in IIOJK, was one of the promises in BJP’s 2019 election manifesto, which resulted in Modi’s return with a larger majority in parliament. The Hindu nationalist agenda has destabilized India’s secular constitution, exacerbated social divisions, and raised concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and human rights. Incidents of communal violence, restrictions on free speech, and actions against political dissenters have raised alarms about the erosion of democratic norms and human rights.

Understanding the impact of the RSS-BJP nexus requires thorough analysis of their ideologies, strategies, and historical context. The influence of these organizations will remain a central theme in discussions about India’s future direction and regional peace and stability. Overall, BJP has political strategies, their roots in RSS ideology, and has broader implications for India’s domestic and regional stability​​.