Veto Power As A Dictatorial Tool – OpEd

By Samiullah Baloch

Historically, the veto power has always been used as a dictatorial tool by the 5 permanent members (USA, UK, China, Russia and France).Although Promoting global peace and security, the veto power has always prioritized their political, economic and ideological interest over the primary aim of the Security Council. The veto power system in the Security Council is undemocratic and only falls on the vulnerable states of the globe.

The dictatorship nature of veto power has feeble the effectiveness and performance of the UNSC and the world has been facing international security failures. Veto power has been used as a dictatorial tool by continuous interference and influence of the permanent members of the Security Council in international system, mostly in the developing countries of Africa, Middle East and some parts of Asia.

In spite of having veto power, the five permanent members has always been in struggle and competition among them to gain their political, economic and ideological interest. For example, the Security Council passed resolution 1441 for peace in Iraq but vetoed by Russia and France to protect the financial interest. Another similar case, Because Syria has played a significant role economically with Russia and china, both veto powers has took stand for the Asad regime in the Security Council and justified the Asad act of using the chemical and Biological Weapons against their innocent citizens. USA claims to be the representative of the Human rights, however, it`s role of prevailing peace over conflict and overcome humanitarian crises in which significant number of innocent people massacred and displaced. Such as, Gaza massacre and war between Israel and Palestine, 2006 Sri-Lanka massacre of Tamils and refugee crises during the civil war of Syria.

The veto power has always been used biased and neglected the primary aim of Security Council. Mostly, it has used for the personal gain by the five permanent members. Overall, Russia has the highest veto cast of 133 mostly in the interest of its allies such as Cyprus, Balkan, Georgia, and Syria. The USA has the second highest veto cast of 83 times of which 79 times were cast in the interest of Israel during the Israel/Palestine crises, China has about 40 veto cast, United Kingdom has 32 veto cast and France has 18 veto cast.

There are several cases where veto power has failed and many lives wasted in wars and the world has faced humanitarian crises such as the Israel/Palestine protectorate war, the Iraqi war, the Arab Spring which led to the Syria civil war, 2009 massacre in Sri-lanka of Tamils, and annexation of Crimea by Russia. In addition, these veto powers do not act to protect international peace and security but to gain their economic, political, and ideological interest.

The status of veto power given to five permanent members of Security Council on the bases of establishing peaceful international system where p5 will protect peace and Security but veto power has been using it to fulfill their own interests. The 5 permanent members of the Security Council has maintained their hegemony and influence over the international system where they are not answerable to neither international law nor to any state.

Moreover, vulnerable states have always been under the influence of powerful states where they could not resist or block any resolution if the resolution is against the interest of veto power. As a result, it leads to ineffectualness of UNSC. In order to enhance the capability and efficiency of the UNSC, it is imperative to bring reforms in the Security Council. The new emerging powerful states political and economic such as India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan should be given the chance to become permanent members of the Security Council. With the permanent member, the number of non-permanent member should also be increased where the regional representation of the world will enhance the effectiveness and performance of Security Council of United Nations Organization.