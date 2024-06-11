The Betrayal Of Punjab: Akali Dal’s Manifesto Unveils India’s Hypocrisy – OpEd

By Muhammad Haris

India often boasts of its progress and strength on the global stage, but behind this facade lies a darker reality for the state of Punjab. The release of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) manifesto brings to light the deep-seated issues that have long plagued Punjab’s relationship with the Indian state.

Beyond the political rhetoric, the manifesto serves as a stark reminder of the historical betrayals and ongoing injustices faced by Punjab and its people within the Indian union. While India often projects an image of strength on the international stage, the reality within its borders paints a far grimmer picture. The manifesto serves as a piercing reminder that the real battles for India lie not across its borders but within its own socio-political landscape, where corruption, communalism, and caste-based politics continue to corrode the very foundation of democracy.

As the government focuses on external threats, it conveniently sidesteps the urgent need to address the systemic failures and inequalities that perpetuate poverty, discrimination, and injustice within the country. The Akali Dal’s manifesto thus unveils not just a roadmap for the future, but also exposes the glaring inadequacies and moral bankruptcy of Indian politics, where self-serving interests supersede the welfare of the populace.

In the shadow of India’s grandiose claims of progress and strength lies the bitter reality of Punjab, a region ravaged by historical betrayals and ongoing injustices. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) manifesto, with its bold propositions regarding Kartarpur Sahib and Chandigarh, serves as a poignant reminder of Punjab’s struggle for autonomy and justice within the Indian state. Beyond mere political promises, it unveils the deep-seated wounds inflicted by India’s callous disregard for Punjab’s heritage and aspirations.

Punjab’s narrative is not just one of territorial shrinkage; it’s a saga of deliberate disempowerment orchestrated by the Indian central government. From its zenith as the sprawling expanse of Sikh heritage, Punjab has been reduced to a mere fraction of its former self. The creation of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, coupled with the annexation of Chandigarh, stands as a stark testament to India’s betrayal of Punjab’s sovereignty and identity. The territorial losses were not merely geographical; they represented the fragmentation of a vibrant Punjabi culture, the dispersal of its people, and the severing of economic and agricultural resources. The fertile lands that once fed the nation were now divided, leaving Punjab with a smaller share to sustain its own population. This deliberate shrinkage has left Punjab feeling dispossessed and its people deeply aggrieved, with a sense of cultural and territorial betrayal lingering through generations.

The pain of territorial loss is further compounded by Punjab’s ongoing water dispute with neighboring Haryana. The construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal threatens to deprive Punjab of its lifeline, exacerbating an already dire agricultural crisis. Punjab claims historical and riparian rights to the waters of the Ravi and Beas rivers, which are crucial for its agricultural economy. However, the SYL Canal, intended to divert water to Haryana, has been vehemently opposed by Punjab. The Sikh community fears that the SYL Canal would further deplete its already limited water resources, pushing it towards an agricultural crisis. This water dispute not only jeopardizes Punjab’s agricultural economy but also intensifies the social and political tensions within the region. Despite Punjab’s legitimate concerns, the Indian government has failed to address the issue effectively, showcasing its indifference to the plight of the state.

In stark contrast to India’s neglect, Pakistan emerges as a beacon of hope for the Sikh community. Through initiatives like the Kartarpur Corridor and the expansion of the Baba Guru Nanak Darbar shrine, Pakistan demonstrates its commitment to fostering goodwill and religious freedom. The Kartarpur Corridor, in particular, is a symbol of connectivity, goodwill, and strategic foresight. It allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, visa-free, reflecting the deep respect and affection for the Sikh community. Pakistan’s dedication to accommodating religious devotees and fostering goodwill is further highlighted by the expansion of the Baba Guru Nanak Darbar shrine from 5 acres to 975 acres. By welcoming Sikhs without requiring visas or passports, Pakistan demonstrates its dedication to maintaining an open and friendly relationship. The positive relations fostered through these initiatives offer a stark contrast to India’s neglect and indifference towards Punjab’s heritage and aspirations.

The Akali Dal’s manifesto echoes the sentiments of Punjab’s marginalized populace, calling for the transfer of Kartarpur Sahib and the inclusion of Punjabi-speaking areas in Punjab. Beyond mere political demands, it represents a cry for justice and autonomy long denied by the Indian state. The true ambition lies not in territorial exchanges but in the establishment of Guru Nanak’s land as a free and sovereign entity, fostering harmonious relations between Pakistan and the Sikh community. The issues like land exchange between the Sikh community and Pakistan are considered non-issues. The actual ambition should be the establishment of Guru Nanak’s land as a free land for Sikhs, ensuring friendly relations between Pakistan and the Sikh community. Similar to Europe, where friendly relations make borders almost irrelevant, Pakistan and a potential Sikh state could enjoy a harmonious and cooperative relationship, benefiting both sides immensely. The Akali Dal’s manifesto serves as a rallying cry for Punjab’s autonomy and justice, challenging India to confront its history of betrayal and embrace Punjab’s rightful place in the annals of history.

As the Akali Dal’s manifesto reignites Punjab’s quest for justice and autonomy, it lays bare India’s hypocrisy and betrayal of its own citizens. The story of Punjab is not just one of territorial shrinkage and resource scarcity; it’s a testament to the resilience and unwavering spirit of a people fighting for their rightful place in history. It’s time for India to heed Punjab’s call for sovereignty and acknowledge its role as a custodian of Sikh heritage and aspirations. Anything short of that would be a continuation of the betrayal that has defined Punjab’s relationship with the Indian state for far too long.