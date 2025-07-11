Maternal Depression Substantially Compromises Parenting Quality

By Eurasia Review

Mothers experiencing depression have considerable challenges across multiple parenting domains, according to a global systematic review published in the July issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry, part of the Lippincott portfolio from Wolters Kluwer. Maternal depression is defined as major depressive disorder (MDD) that occurs during pregnancy or emerges within 4 to 30 weeks after birth.

Tiago N. Munhoz, PhD, a psychologist at Federal University of Pelotas, Pelotas, Brazil, and colleagues found that 97% of observational studies published in the past decade demonstrated an association between maternal depression and negative parenting practices. “Understanding this relationship is crucial for developing effective psychological methods and interventions,” they emphasize.

Updated review was global and had no language restrictions

Until now, the most recent systematic review to explore the association between maternal depression and parenting only included data collected up to 2013 and was limited to English-language reports. To find more recent evidence, Dr. Munhoz’s team searched the MEDLINE/PubMed, SciELO, BVS, LILACS, Embase, Web of Science, and PsycInfo databases for articles published from November 2013 through 2023. They included observational studies in which mothers were diagnosed with MDD or were screened for depressive symptoms postpartum or in their child’s youth or adolescence.

The researchers looked for studies on parenting practices—specific behaviors directed toward children—and excluded those pertaining to parenting styles (e.g., authoritarian, permissive, or neglectful). They selected 29 articles for data extraction: 27 published in English and two in Portuguese. Of these, 10 studies were conducted in Europe/Central Asia, six in East Asia/the Pacific, six in Latin America/the Caribbean, five in North America, and two in the Middle East/Africa. Eight studies were conducted in middle-income countries and one in a low-income country. Some studies involved videotaping interactions between mothers and children.

Maternal depression was linked to impaired mother-baby bonding and reduced sensitivity

Fourteen studies investigated mother-baby bonding, and all found that maternal depression impaired this bond. In studies that used both the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and the Postpartum Bonding Questionnaire, higher depression scale scores indicated more damage to the bond. Four studies showed that women who did not manifest depressive symptoms bonded more closely with their babies than women who were depressed or experienced depressive symptoms throughout their lives.

Maternal depression was also associated with:

Low sensitivity (recognizing and responding to a child’s needs)

Reduced involvement (participating in daily interactions and activities)

Diminished commitment (fulfilling childcare responsibilities)

Less smiling at, touching, or interacting with the baby

Decreased pleasure in interacting with the child

Heightened negative emotions

Increased hostility

Inconsistent punishment

Relaxed discipline

One study found no significant associations between maternal depression (during pregnancy and postpartum) and sensitivity or positive regard for the child. That study was conducted in the US and involved 36 low-income mother-child dyads.

“[E]xisting literature suggests that depression-alleviating interventions based on cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness improve parent–child relationships and reduce negative parenting behaviors,” the authors remind their colleagues. “Such tactics benefit maternal well-being and the overall family dynamic.”