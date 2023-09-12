Macron’s Visit To Bangladesh: Fostering Infrastructure Diplomacy – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

“The best way to pay tribute to martyrs will be to acknowledge the tremendous success of Bangladesh over the years” — Emmanuel Macron

This statement of France president s not only mirrors the nation’s unwavering determination but also finds resonance in the robust relationship shared between Bangladesh and France. Over the years, Bangladesh and France have cultivated a strong and mutually beneficial partnership characterized by cooperation across diverse sectors. This enduring alliance recently witnessed a remarkable crescendo with the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Bangladesh. During this momentous visit, the two nations achieved significant milestones, as their representatives converged to formalize several pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs). These agreements not only reflect the deepening of diplomatic ties but also stand as a testament to the shared commitment to progress and development between these two nations.

The visit was characterized by a shared commitment to advancing development and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between Bangladesh and France. At the heart of these agreements lay a profound emphasis on urban governance and infrastructure development, vital components in Bangladesh’s pursuit of progress.

One of the most notable outcomes of this visit was the signing of bilateral instruments that pave the way for collaborative efforts in the realm of urban governance and infrastructure. These agreements are poised to bring about transformative changes, aimed at improving the quality of life for Bangladesh’s citizens and ensuring sustainable development.

Furthermore, the visit marked an exciting milestone in Bangladesh’s foray into space technology, as it sets out to create it’s first-ever earth observation satellite in partnership with France. This venture not only showcases Bangladesh’s ambitions in the field of space exploration but also signifies the growing depth of collaboration between the two nations in cutting-edge technologies.

The first agreement is a Credit Facility Agreement between the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Bangladesh and the France Development Agency (AFD). This agreement, valued at €184 million, focuses on the “Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure Program.” Its primary objective is to provide financial support for enhancing urban governance and infrastructure in Bangladesh.

The concessional loan provided through this agreement will be dedicated to the Urban Governance and Infrastructure Improvement Program (UGIIP), which will be executed by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). The UGIIP is part of the broader Municipal Development Plan initiated by the government to strengthen urban governance and institutional capacity. It will also facilitate investments in municipal infrastructure and services across 88 municipalities.

Outcomes of the deal

The outcomes of the recent deal signed during French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Bangladesh are poised to bring about transformative changes in various facets of the nation’s development landscape. These direct outcomes are not just agreements on paper; they hold the promise of creating a more prosperous, equitable, and resilient Bangladesh.

Firstly, the agreement lays the groundwork for a substantial enhancement of municipal governance structures. This means more efficient and accountable administration at the local level, with governance systems better equipped to address the multifaceted needs of their communities. The result is a more responsive and transparent local government, improving the quality of services delivered to citizens.

Secondly, by implementing an improved framework for revenue collection, Bangladesh anticipates a boost in financial resources dedicated to local development. This increase in financial capacity is a crucial driver of economic growth, enabling the implementation of projects that uplift communities and stimulate economic activity. The agreement essentially empowers local governments to become more financially self-sufficient.

Moreover, capacity-building initiatives are set to empower municipal institutions. These institutions will be better prepared to adapt to the evolving needs of their communities. Empowered local institutions are more capable of managing resources efficiently and effectively, ultimately contributing to better service delivery and development outcomes.

Also, the agreements prioritize risk-sensitive planning, ensuring that urban areas are well-prepared to tackle potential challenges. This emphasis on resilience and preparedness is particularly vital in a world facing various uncertainties, including climate change and rapid urbanization. Communities that are resilient and adaptive are better equipped to thrive and withstand adversities.

Furthermore, a commitment to women’s empowerment is an integral part of these agreements. Gender equality and the active participation of women in decision-making processes are emphasized. This not only promotes social justice but also leads to more inclusive governance that considers the diverse perspectives and needs of all community members.

Lastly, one of the most visible outcomes will be the substantial investments in concrete infrastructure improvements. This entails a transformation of urban areas, with upgraded services and facilities that directly benefit residents. Improved transportation, sanitation, and public spaces contribute to a higher quality of life and stimulate economic activity. The agreements acknowledge the importance of addressing the needs of marginalized and vulnerable communities, particularly in slum areas. This commitment signifies a dedication to uplifting living conditions and narrowing socio-economic disparities, ensuring that development benefits reach all citizens.

Fostering Infrastructure Diplomacy

In the realm of infrastructure diplomacy, Bangladesh has emerged as a notable success story, achieving remarkable milestones in recent years. The most recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Bangladesh and France exemplifies the culmination of Bangladesh’s sustained commitment to development and infrastructure diplomacy over the past decade.

Bangladesh’s journey in infrastructure diplomacy reflects a strategic vision to drive socio-economic progress through comprehensive infrastructure development. Over the last ten years, the nation has steadily invested in a variety of projects aimed at enhancing urban and rural infrastructure, addressing critical development needs, and fostering international partnerships.

The MOU with France represents a significant achievement in this trajectory. It underscores Bangladesh’s growing reputation as a credible partner in the global infrastructure landscape. This newfound recognition is the result of concerted efforts to prioritize development-first policies and strategies that prioritize the well-being of its citizens. Besides, the agreement with France encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, including urban governance, revenue collection, capacity building, risk management, gender equality, and infrastructure enhancement. These multifaceted efforts reflect Bangladesh’s holistic approach to development, aiming to create sustainable and resilient communities.

The nation’s dedication to infrastructure diplomacy has already yielded tangible benefits. Improved urban governance has led to better service delivery, and enhanced revenue collection mechanisms have increased financial resources for development projects. Capacity building efforts have empowered local institutions to address community needs effectively.

Moreover, Bangladesh’s commitment to risk-sensitive planning has resulted in more resilient communities, better prepared to confront challenges such as natural disasters and urbanization pressures. The emphasis on women’s empowerment signifies a commitment to gender equality, promoting the inclusion of women in decision-making processes.

Concrete infrastructure improvements, supported by international partnerships, have transformed urban and rural areas, elevating living standards for citizens. Special attention to slum areas demonstrates a commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and narrowing socio-economic disparities.

In conclusion, the agreements forged between Bangladesh and France during President Macron’s visit epitomize a holistic approach to development, encompassing governance strengthening, resource augmentation, gender parity promotion, and infrastructure enhancement. Bangladesh’s path in infrastructure diplomacy stands as a paradigm of success, characterized by strategic foresight, comprehensive development-oriented policies, and fruitful international collaborations. The MOU with France signifies a watershed moment, highlighting Bangladesh’s burgeoning influence in global development and its unwavering commitment to cultivating inclusive, sustainable, and robust communities.