Pakistan: Arrest Of Gulzar Imam Shows Army’s Determination To Eradicate Militancy – OpEd

By Eurasia Review and Asad Ali

Pakistan has been playing pivotal and constructive role in maintaining peace and eradicating extremism from the country. Recently, the Baloch National Army (BNA) leader, Gulzar Imam alias Shamby, was arrested by Pakistani security forces in an intelligence-based operation. Shamby was a prominent leader of the Baloch separatist movement and was responsible for several terrorist attacks in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

The arrest of Shamby is a significant success for the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies who have been working tirelessly to counter the threat of terrorism and insurgency in the country. The Baloch separatist movement has been a major challenge for Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where separatist groups have been carrying out attacks on security forces, government installations, and civilians for many years.

The Pakistan Army, along with other law enforcement agencies, has been carrying out a comprehensive operation against terrorists and insurgents in Balochistan and other parts of the country. The operation, known as Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, was launched in 2017 and has been successful in dismantling terrorist networks and reducing the level of violence in the country. Shamby was a key figure in the movement and was responsible for many terrorist attacks, including the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018, which resulted in the death of two police officers and two civilians.

The Pakistan Army have been working hard to improve security in Balochistan and other parts of the country. The army has been engaging with local communities and addressing their concerns, which has helped to reduce the level of support for the separatist movement. The army has also been providing economic opportunities and social services to the people in the region, which has helped to reduce poverty and unemployment.

Baloch separatists has been supported by foreign elements who have been providing funds and weapons to the insurgents. Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies will need to continue their efforts to counter this threat and bring peace and stability to the country. Pakistan has been facing a long-standing issue of insurgency and terrorism in the province of Balochistan. However, it is important to note that the state of Pakistan is not the enemy of Baloch sub-nationalists or any other dissidents in the country. Pakistan is a democratic country where the constitution guarantees the rights of all citizens, including the right to dissent and protest peacefully. The government has been working to address the grievances of the Baloch sub-nationalists and other dissidents through dialogue and peaceful means.

Pakistan has been providing the people of Balochistan with motherly care and attention. The government has been providing economic opportunities and social services to the people in the region to improve their standard of living. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is one such example where the government is investing heavily in the development of infrastructure in Balochistan, which will create employment opportunities and improve the overall economy of the region.

The people of Baluchistan are patriotic and brave individuals who have contributed greatly to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Balochistan has a rich cultural and historical heritage, and the Baloch people have played a significant role in the development of the country. However, there are some misguided elements among the Baloch sub-nationalist movement who have resorted to violence and terrorism to achieve their goals. These individuals need to re-align their thinking to ground realities and understand that violence and terrorism will not lead to a solution. It is important to address their grievances through peaceful means and dialogue.

The peace in Balochistan is the real game changer for the development and prosperity of the region. The province is rich in natural resources, and its strategic location makes it an important hub for trade and commerce. The CPEC project is a game changer for the development of Balochistan, and it has the potential to transform the region into a hub of economic activity.

In conclusion, the arrest of Shamby is a significant success for Pakistan and its armed forces and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country. The Army’s comprehensive operation against terrorists and insurgents has been successful in reducing the level of violence in the country. Army needs to continue its efforts to engage with local communities and address their concerns, provide economic opportunities and social services, and counter foreign support for the separatist movement. Only then can Pakistan achieve lasting peace and stability.

The writer is Islamabad based expert of strategic affairs and can be reached at asadmal[email protected]