Brazil: Petrobras To Sell Stakes In Five Energy Firms

By ABr

By Vitor Abdala

Petrobras has announced that it has launched the teaser for the sales of its stakes in five electric energy generation companies.

In this stage, those interested in purchasing the state-controlled oil giant’s stocks will be given access to the main information on the business, as well as the eligibility criteria for the selection of prospective participants.

The stakes are in Brasympe Energia S.A., Energética Suape II S.A., Termoelétrica Potiguar S.A. (TEP), Companhia Energética Manauara S.A. (CEM), and Brentech Energia S.A.

The move comes as part of Petrobras’s divestment policy, and is said to aim to optimize its portfolio and improve the company’s capital allocation.