ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 13, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Hong Kong protesters threw eggs at the portrait of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and paramount leader of China Xi Jinping. Photo Credit: Studio Incendo, Wikipedia Commons

Iran Renews Support For China’s Hong Kong Decision

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson voiced support for the Chinese national legislature’s approval of security laws for Hong Kong, denouncing the Western interference in China’s internal affairs.

In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) in Tehran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said Iran supports a recent decision from the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to adopt Hong Kong national security laws.

“The issue of Hong Kong is part of China’s internal affairs, and the other countries have no right to interfere,” he said.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an indispensable part of mainland China, thus, any interference in the Hong Kong’s affairs is tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of China,” Mousavi noted.

“We have already advised the Western countries to stop interfering in the affairs of Hong Kong and China, because what they are doing is not in the interests of people of Hong Kong and China. They consider it as an instrument for pressure on the Chinese government and nation,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

He emphasized that the Western governments do not care about the people of Hong Kong and their liberties, and only pursue their own interests.

Mousavi also decried the US interference in Hong Kong, saying such American acts of interference are aimed at impeding China’s growth and economic progress.

The US seeks to weaken the Chinese government and nation and take advantage of the situation by destabilizing mainland China or the regions under China’s control, he warned, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran definitely slams such interference as unacceptable and condemns it.”

The Iranian spokesperson also praised China for its perfect handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Although the coronavirus was drastically spreading in China at that time (outbreak of the disease), the Chinese could overcome the virus with strong management, solidarity, and cooperation from people.”

He also hailed China as a responsible country that rushed to help many countries, including Iran, after containing the coronavirus, adding, “It shows that cooperation among the countries would make them stronger in dealing with the health and humanitarian crises.”

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

