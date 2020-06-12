Iran Renews Support For China’s Hong Kong Decision

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson voiced support for the Chinese national legislature’s approval of security laws for Hong Kong, denouncing the Western interference in China’s internal affairs.

In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) in Tehran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said Iran supports a recent decision from the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to adopt Hong Kong national security laws.

“The issue of Hong Kong is part of China’s internal affairs, and the other countries have no right to interfere,” he said.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an indispensable part of mainland China, thus, any interference in the Hong Kong’s affairs is tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of China,” Mousavi noted.

“We have already advised the Western countries to stop interfering in the affairs of Hong Kong and China, because what they are doing is not in the interests of people of Hong Kong and China. They consider it as an instrument for pressure on the Chinese government and nation,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

He emphasized that the Western governments do not care about the people of Hong Kong and their liberties, and only pursue their own interests.

Mousavi also decried the US interference in Hong Kong, saying such American acts of interference are aimed at impeding China’s growth and economic progress.

The US seeks to weaken the Chinese government and nation and take advantage of the situation by destabilizing mainland China or the regions under China’s control, he warned, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran definitely slams such interference as unacceptable and condemns it.”

The Iranian spokesperson also praised China for its perfect handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Although the coronavirus was drastically spreading in China at that time (outbreak of the disease), the Chinese could overcome the virus with strong management, solidarity, and cooperation from people.”

He also hailed China as a responsible country that rushed to help many countries, including Iran, after containing the coronavirus, adding, “It shows that cooperation among the countries would make them stronger in dealing with the health and humanitarian crises.”