International Community Betraying Ukraine: From Way Forward To No Way Forward – OpEd

By Patial RC

Further to my earlier article, ‘The Mahabharata, Ukraine Crisis And Way Forward.’ Ego and greed remains one of the major causes of most wars. Even the great epic war Mahabharata started for these very reasons between the two brother families of Kauravas (Duryodhana) and Pandavas (Arjuna). The ongoing war between the old brethren nations Russia and Ukraine is also somewhat near similar. The world leader stake holders on this Russia-Ukraine conflict to some extent can be compared to the characters of Mahabharata.

Advertisement

In the great war of Mahabharata between the Kauravas and the Pandavas the kingdoms took sides along with the Kings and their armies committing themselves physically on the Kurukshetra battlefield. However, in the Russia-Ukraine war nations are taking sides but unwilling to commit boots on the ground! There were many warriors in Mahabharata who knew the hidden truth, only then they could fight easily.

Characters of Mahabharata :

Uncle Sam President Biden is truly playing a similar role of Shakuni as in the Mahabharata war. Shakuni was extremely intelligent and is famed for being one of the pivotal negative characters of the epic Mahabharata.US is the mastermind of most conflicts.

UN Secretary–General António Guterres is Dhritarashtra is blind to all the problems of this war being the head of this International Community.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is Drona the force commander and advisor to President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Karana the loyal friend in the case of Russia’s President Putin is President Xi of China and for President Zelensky of Ukraine is UK (earlier Boris Johnson and now Liz Truss).

Whichever sides the readers take may consider Russia and Ukraine as the Kauravas,Pandavas and Arjuna and Duryodhana (the eldest son of Dhritarashtra and the leader of the Kauravas).

Lord Krishna’s role of a meditator in this Russia-Ukraine war can only be played by India as it is believed to be acceptable to both the countries and their leaders. India is an influential global player, was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement and has never invaded any nation in its history. India has produced respectable peace loving world known figures like Buddha,Vivekananda and Gandhi. Both the world wars were also ended through negotiations. Modi told Putin, “I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and democracy, diplomacy and dialogue will keep the world together”.

No Way Forward

The problem in this Russia-Ukraine war is that the InternationalCommunity does not appear to be making efforts to negotiate peace among the warring nations in fact efforts are to prolong this conflict into winter of 22/23 and beyond by US and NATO.

NATO, a vital player in Europe’s security architecture, is making concrete efforts to turn the Russia-Ukraine conflict into a life and death struggle for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers, in Brussels said, “If Putin wins, that is not only a big defeat for Ukrainians, but it will be a defeat and dangerous for all of us, because it will make the world more dangerous.” He said NATO’s future support will be discussed to Ukraine during the meetings including, “lethal weapons, artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems and many other anti-tank weapons.” Also announced holding of the regular NATO nuclear deterrence exercises.

At the UN General Assembly, President Biden made it clear regarding the support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. “United with our Allies and partners from 50 nations, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively today in a successful counter-offensive to take back their lands seized illegally by Russia.” This $625 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billionsince the beginning of this Administration. The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.

Germany flatly rejected an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to renew exports of natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Germany has also jumped strongly into the bandwagon of the US allies now.

President Putin the wounded Tiger has placed Russia’s nuclear forces in ‘Special Combat Readiness’ and has said: “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will, without a doubt, use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.” While many Russians may not agree with Putin’s policies, they will rally behind him in such a situation. And a wounded Tiger is more dangerous and aggressive. Putin did strike back Ukraine with the massive force after the Crimea bridge was hit.

From the very beginning, it’s a bitter result of the US strategic selfish interests having incited conflicts the world over. As early as 1998 when the US Senate approved NATO’s eastward expansion plan. The struggle in Ukraine is a drive for control by the US and expansion of NATO and US hegemony which have undermined international law and the UN. Americans have always thought of making profits from crises having incited conflicts and reaped benefits. US,UK, Germany and other European countries are sending warlike stores and weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine crisis has proved the point beyond doubt that Biden is truly playing a similar role of Shakuni as in the Mahabharata war.

Pumping arms into Ukraine by the US led NATO allies is only going to prolong this conflict which at the first place was avoidable. There is no doubt that Ukraine is fighting a battle for their just survival. The Ukraine War is producing an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis that includes massive civilian displacement of refugee movements into the neighbouring countries. The US led NATO 50 allies, and the Western media are aiming to gain the public support for their actions against Russia and being played on the playfields of Ukraine. “Having pushed Ukraine into war, the US does not know the way forward to save it and Russia Having started it does not know how to end it.” The Ukraine war has been escalated with the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines and the Crimea bridge though made operational now. However the Shakuni US and the NATO are all set to extend this war into the winters. The only window of negotiations can be the rising of EU citizens against the gas price rise with the arriving winters and forcing their leaders to end the war which has no gains for them.