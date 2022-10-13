NATO Steps Up Support For Ukraine, To Provide Hundreds Of Drone Jammers

By Eurasia Review

NATO will further step up support for Ukraine, while strengthening the Alliance’s defence and deterrence and working to increase the protection of critical infrastructure, Secretary General Stoltenberg said on Thursday (13 October 2022).

Speaking after a two-day meeting of Defence Ministers, Mr Stoltenberg praised the U.N. General Assembly’s condemnation of Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine. “This is a clear and strong message that Russia is isolated and that the world stands with Ukraine,” he said, reiterating that NATO is not party to the conflict, but that Allies will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

To further enhance Ukrainian defences, the Secretary General announced that NATO will soon provide Ukraine with hundreds of drone jammers for use against Russian and Iranian drones. Addressing Russia’s recent nuclear threats, the Secretary General made clear that President Putin’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible and that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia would have “severe consequences”. NATO will hold its annual, routine nuclear preparedness exercise next week, Mr Stoltenberg said, adding that planning for the drill commenced many months ago.

Ministers also took decisions to increase Allied stockpiles of munitions and to speed up the delivery of capabilities after months of Allied arms shipments to Ukraine. This involves “providing industry with the long-term demand they need to boost production”, Mr Stoltenberg said. Allies also agreed to further enhance the resilience of critical undersea and energy infrastructure. Following the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, NATO doubled its presence in the Baltic and North Seas to 30 ships, supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities.