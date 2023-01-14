Armenia Wants G20 Countries To Pressure Azerbaijan

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has called on the G20 countries to put pressure on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor at the Voice of Global South summit, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

“The incessant provocations and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan show that the lack of proper accountability mechanisms only encourages Azerbaijan to doubt the determination and willingness of the international community to act. At present, our international partners, including G20 members, need to put clear pressure on Azerbaijan to end the inhuman blockade of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and return to the negotiating table,” he said.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia considers it necessary to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground, as well as to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for the relevant UN bodies.

“Azerbaijan is holding 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 30,000 children and several thousand disabled people hostage. Because of the illegal blockade by Azerbaijan, the people of Nagorno Karabakh are now facing a humanitarian catastrophe. There is an acute shortage of essential goods, food and medicine, and the threat of malnutrition, especially among children, has become tangible,” the minister added.

Since December 12, the sole road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor – has been blocked by self-described Azerbaijani environmentalists. Karabakh residents have reported food and fuel shortages, while hospital patients don’t have access to essential medicines, with only a handful allowed transfer to facilities in Armenia proper.