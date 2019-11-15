Support The Salvation Army – OpEd

By William Donohue

No organization, religious or secular, does a better job of helping the poor and the homeless at Christmastime than the Salvation Army. This year it is coming under attack by homosexuals and the sexually confused, arguing that it is not supportive of their politics. It is not supposed to be. The Salvation Army is a Christian charity.

The attacks started when a singer, Ellie Goulding from England, threatened not to sing at a Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day: she is demanding that the Salvation Army pledge to support the homosexual cause. Thus would she deprive the needy of support unless her ideological goals are met.

We encourage all Catholics to give more to the Salvation Army this year than ever before. Send a message to those who would deny the poor a decent Christmas, all in the name of their selfish agenda.

