ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, November 15, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The flag of Georgia

The flag of Georgia
1 Social Issues World News 

US Embassy ‘Disappointed’ With Georgia Parliament Voting Down Constitutional Amendment

Civil.Ge 0 Comments

By

(Civil.Ge) — The United States Embassy in Georgia is “disappointed” that despite support from opposition parties, “an insufficient number of Georgian Dream parliamentarians supported the required constitutional amendments in Thursday’s vote.”

“As we stated previously, the U.S. Embassy welcomed the Georgian Dream party’s stated intention to transition to fully proportional parliamentary elections in 2020 and considered this an important step in advancing Georgia’s democratic development and strengthening trust among political parties,” the Embassy said in a statement of November 14.

However, it urged “all Georgian stakeholders, including the government, all political parties, and civil society, to work cooperatively in a calm and respectful manner to move forward” in line with the “shared commitment to strengthening Georgia’s democracy.”

“We again stress the critical importance of the passage of electoral reform legislation that incorporates the recommendations of international and local observer organizations for addressing shortcomings noted in the 2017 and 2018 elections in order for the next parliamentary elections to create a more level playing field for advancing Georgia’s political pluralism,” the statement reads.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Civil.Ge

Civil.Ge

Civil Georgia is a daily news online service devoted to delivering quality news and analysis about Georgia. Civil.Ge is run by The UN Association of Georgia, a Georgian non-governmental organization, in frames of ‘National Integration and Tolerance in Georgia’ Program financed by USAID. Civil Georgia is also supported by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.