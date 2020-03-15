Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 724

By Tasnim News Agency

Nearly 4,600 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran as of Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, saying the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 724.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor announced at a press conference on Sunday that 113 people have died of COVID-19 in the country over the past 24 hours, the country’s highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the respiratory disease.

The number of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran has also hit 13,938 after detection of 1,209 new cases over the past 24 hours, he added.

Jahanpoor said while the coronavirus death toll in Iran has reached 724, a total of 4,590 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

The highest number of the new patients has been detected in the province of Tehran with 251 cases, followed by Khorasan Razavi with 143 ones, he added.

The vast majority of those infected recover from the new virus in a matter of weeks, but the outbreak has caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide.

