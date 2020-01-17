ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, January 17, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurates Berenice military base, in presence of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo Credit: Twitter AlsisiOfficial, Egyptian government

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurates Berenice military base, in presence of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo Credit: Twitter AlsisiOfficial, Egyptian government

1 World News 

Egypt Inaugurates Largest Military Base In Middle East

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday, January 15 inaugurated Berenice military base, the largest in the region of the red sea, official media has reported, according to the Middle East Monitor.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Arab and foreign officials and ministers, including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, Mohammed bin Zayed Sultan Al-Nahyan.

The 150,000-acre Berenice – one of Egypt’s newest military bases – is located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders and includes a naval base, an airbase, an army hospital, some combat and administrative units, and fields of shooting and training for all weapons.

The base was reported to have aimed at “protecting and securing the southern Egyptian coasts, protecting economic investments and natural resources in the area, confronting security challenges within the Red Sea, and securing global navigation traffic through the Red Sea to the country’s Suez Canal and related economic areas.”

In 2017, Sisi inaugurated Egypt’s first Mohamed Naguib military base in the country’s eastern coastal province of Matrouh, which was said to be the largest in the Middle East.

During the ceremony, Sisi witnessed the conclusion of the nationwide military exercise codenamed ‘Kader 2020.” The training was said to have tested the strength and capacity of the Egyptian armed forces to secure the nation’s interests and wealth everywhere.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.