The Power Of Collaboration With China – OpEd

By Munir Khan

Pakistan is at a crossroads in its history when judgements taken by decision makers, today will be mirrored by the same destiny for generations to come. The strengthening of strategic partnerships, particularly China, is among them, which are undoubtedly the most influential of the decisions taken.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has not only provided Pakistan with an ally but a partner that is keen on Pakistan’s growth, peace and advancement, as an initiative. This has already become more than just an economic relationship; it’s a transformative force that can solve Pakistan’s most urgent issues and forge a prosperous future.

The core of this partnership is a commitment: A modern Pakistan with high tech infrastructure, strong energy networks, developed technology. China’s involvement is a lifeline for a country heavy with energy shortages, terrible transportation systems and lack of access to innovation for years. CPEC symbolizes this transformation as it is the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It is not just roads and railways, which is a corridor, it is basically a complete development script, right, it is not something that is confined to two or three places, it is touchy every part of Pakistani society.

Bold collaboration is the key to Pakistan’s transformation, and China has lived up to its commitment. These projects are breathing new life to Pakistan’s economy through modern ports such as Gwadar (that enhances trade potential) and highways connecting remote regions. The country is witnessing a revival of their local industries, job creation, and regional connectivity as new industrial zones come up and logistic hubs get multiplied. But these developments also bring up the economy while paving the way towards Pakistan putting its stamp on the regional stage.

Strategic investment carries with it the power to skip past normal steps of development. By taking advantage of China’s technological and engineering expertise, Pakistan is overcoming infrastructure and energy deficits that were thought to be impossible to overcome. Under CPEC framework, cities are being electrified and industries are being revived with indulgence to rural communities so connected to the national grid. This isn’t limited to development – it is an acceleration in a national scale.

One particular aspect of this collaboration that is particularly transformative is China’s participation in alleviating Pakistan’s chronic energy crisis. Energy is the life-blood of all economic activity, and efforts by Pakistan for several years have failed to meet its greater requirements. But through Chinese backed energy projects, from coal and hydropower to solar or wind projects, Pakistan is developing from scarcity to abundance. The country now has confidence in powering its future by supplying an energy secure supply for industrial growth, urban expansion and technological innovation.

It is a change going beyond physical infrastructure, instead, it is a change which is centered in knowledge, innovation and human capital – the change of partnership with China. Education, vocational training and technological exchange are among China’s investment in the youth of Pakistan. New scholarship programs, joint research centers, and educational institutions allow Pakistani students and professionals to come under the world’s standards, technologies breaking and entrepreneurial opportunities. It serves as an educational collaboration that is merging a budding generation of thinkers, leaders and innovators that will lead the way forward in national development.

What makes this partnership unique is it is holistic in nature. China’s engagement with Pakistan extends beyond individual projects; it is a holistic approach to upgrade Pakistan on a complete socio economic paradigm. China is assisting Pakistan to create a future ready diversified economy, ranging from e-commerce, digital infrastructure to agricultural modernization, urban planning, and beyond. This is not a one-day problem, it’s not just solving problems of today, it’s one that’s going to solve tomorrow’s problems and create the approaches to do so. It is helping Pakistan change its development story and take ownership over its own fate.

Pakistan is at the forefront of its own transformation, no longer on the sidelines of change, with China’s support. This leadership has been symbolized in form of economic zones like Rashakai and Allama Iqbal Industrial City where innovation, trade, industrial synergy is being created. With the aim to become increasingly integrated globally and regionally, Pakistan seeks to be the central hub in Asia, a link between east and west. On the global stage it has become relevant once again, and not only on the economic but also geopolitical level.

The China-Pakistan bond is an example of spirit in building strategic relationships based on mutual respect. Both nations prosper under the banner of cooperation as the world becomes a more complex place. This relationship is not consequential for Pakistan as a story of building roads and power plants; this is about creating a future where prosperity is inclusive and sustainable, and about doing so collectively.