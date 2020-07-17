Iran: Judiciary Confirms Execution Of Three Protesters

By Iran News Wire

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesperson confirmed that the death sentence for three young protesters had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The death sentences for Amir Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi, and Saied Tamjidi had not been officially confirmed by the regime before this, although their lawyers had announced the confirmation by the Supreme Court.

In a press conference, Gholamhossein Ismaili said that the “outcome of the case might change during the legal proceedings.”

Reports indicate that Amir Hossein Moradi was brutally beaten by security forces during interrogations after his arrest in November 2019.

According to a source close to his family, the 25-year-old political prisoner said that he was subjected to electric shocks during interrogations and told that if he did not cooperate, his stay in solitary would be prolonged. He also said that an agent stood on his chest, damaging his rib cage.

The reason Moradi was sentenced to death was that he was charged with using his Telegram channel to educate Iranians on how to take away cameras from security forces who were using cameras to later identify and arrest protesters.

The other two political prisoners, Mohammad Rajabi, 25 and Saied Tamjidi, 27, were also severely beaten by security forces to make forced confessions and say they were in contact with the MEK.

Image published by state-run media of the three young protesters in court.

In late June, a senior judicial official in the central city of Isfahan said that eight other protesters who had participated in the 2019 nationwide protests could be sentenced to death. Mohammed Reza Habibi said the protesters’ final verdict was “corruption on earth” which could carry the death sentence according to the regime’s penal code.

Widespread protests started on November 16, 2019, after the regime tripled the price of gasoline. During the six days of protests in more than 144 cities, angry Iranians torched at least 100 government buildings including banks, seminaries, police stations, and IRGC and Bassij bases.

The regime responded with unprecedented lethal force, killing at least 1,500 civilians and protesters, including dozens of children.

Following reports of the official confirmation of the protesters’ death sentence, Iranians all over the world took to Twitter with the Farsi hashtag #اعدام_نکنید, or #StopExecutionsInIran to shed light on the regime’s use of execution to silence dissent and protests. The Farsi hashtag became a US trend with over 1.26 million tweets.

The Iranian regime is known to use execution and other brutal means to silence dissent. It has now intensified its suppression of protesters due to the explosive nature of Iran’s angry population, who are fed up with the regime’s corruption and tyranny.