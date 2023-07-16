British Defense Ministry: Russian Security Experienced Period Of ‘Confusion And Negotiations’ After Wagner Mutiny

By Eurasia Review

The Russian security apparatus entered a period of confusion and negotiations after the Wagner Group’s June 24 2023 mutiny, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday, adding that in recent days, an interim arrangement for the future of the group has started to take shape.

According to a British Defense Ministry intelligence update, on July 12, 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Wagner had handed over 2,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks. Additionally, as of July 15, 2023, at least a small contingent of Wagner fighters have arrived at a camp in Belarus.

“Concurrently, some Wagner-associated social media groups have resumed activity, with a focus on highlighting the group’s activities in Africa, said the Defense Ministry in its intelligence update. “Based on recent announcements by Russian officials, the state is likely prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain its extensive presence on the continent.”

VOA has reported that both Ukraine and Poland on Saturday confirmed the arrival of Wagner forces in Belarus, one day after Minsk said the mercenaries were training its troops.

In that same VOA report, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief, has not been spotted in Belarus, nor has he been seen in public since June 24.