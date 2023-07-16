Iran Says Ready To Supply Bolivia’s Defense Needs

By Tasnim News Agency

The defense minister of Iran expressed the country’s readiness to meet Bolivia’s demands for defense equipment and advanced technologies to help the Latin American nation counter threats.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and his Bolivian counterpart Edmundo Novillo Aguilar held a meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

Hailing Iran and Bolivia as two independent and revolutionary nations that can play important roles in two parts of the world, Ashtiani stressed the “strategic necessity” for the promotion of bilateral relations.

He also pointed to the global transition to a modern world order in which a set of independent countries seek closer regional and international cooperation, calling for “vigilance and unity” against the common enemies of Iran and Bolivia which plan to weaken and defeat the independent states.

The minister also voiced Iran’s readiness to satisfy Bolivia’s defense demands and provide it with advanced technologies to counter threats. “We believe that stronger mutual defense relations will boost the Bolivian government’s deterrence power,” he added.

For his part, Novillo said his visit to Iran has provided an opportunity for the development of ties for the achievement of common purposes.

Lauding the Islamic Revolution in Iran as a model for freedom-seeking nations, the Bolivian defense minister hailed Iran’s remarkable progress in science, technology, security and defense industry despite the foreign sanctions.

He also expressed Bolivia’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, ensuring security, and in the scientific and defense sectors.

In a meeting with the president of Bolivia in Tehran in November 2015, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the heroic resistance of Bolivia and some other Latin American countries against the bullying of the arrogant front and stated that the dangerous policy of America in the world and in South America is to change the identity of youth.

“We should resist this imperialist policy by strengthening our willpower and increasing our communication and cooperation… The Islamic Republic of Iran will support anyone – no matter where in the world they are – who resists bullying and imperialism,” the Leader stated.