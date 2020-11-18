ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Farmer planting rice in Vietnam.

Table For 10 Billion? Leaders To Unlock More Sustainable And Equitable Food Future

The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated vulnerabilities in food systems – highlighting the insecurity of rural livelihoods, the tragedy of food waste, and stark inequities in access to healthy food.

As the global population races to 10 billion, more needs to be done to feed the planet while tackling the environmental impact of agriculture and addressing lack of biodiversity.

To mobilize the coordinated and large-scale action needed to support our future, the World Economic Forum and 13 organizations from the public and private sectors have partnered on the Bold Actions for Food as a Force for Good event from 23-24 November 2020.

Next week’s meeting brings together a global network of leaders who can drive transformational change in the food industry; identify potential ‘game changer’ initiatives and necessary action plans for a more sustainable food system; and bring onboard different perspectives from all over the world.

The virtual event has been independently organized in support of the United Nation’s 2021 Food Systems Summit.

