Trump Coronavirus Advisor Says ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Coronavirus Mandates – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has throughout the coronavirus scare been imposing unilaterally in her state one of the harshest coronavirus crackdowns in America. On Sunday, she imposed new extreme restrictions on people in Michigan, announced sweeping shutdowns of many ordinary human activities for the next three weeks via a new order being imposed in the name of countering coronavirus.

Adding to the creepy factor, Whitmer presented her announcement while talking through a mask.

At the beginning of October, the Michigan Supreme Court told Whitmer to cut it out with her unilateral coronavirus mandates; they are unconstitutional, the court said. But here we are a month and a half later, and Whitmer, like Jason having risen from the dead in a new Friday the 13th movie, is still terrorizing the people of her state with economic, health, and emotional destruction.

While the order imposing enhanced restrictions is set to expire in three weeks, Whitmer admitted in the question and answer period following her announcement that the imposing of enhanced restrictions could be extended beyond that time.

A chart has been circulating relating many of the activities Whitmer is unilaterally shutting down, including activities from in-person classes at high schools and colleges to indoor dining and bar service to working in an office if the work can be done at home.

Responding to Whitmer’s newly enhanced coronavirus crackdown and the chart showing some of the sweeping shutdowns imposed on people in Michigan, Scott Atlas, a top coronavirus policy advisor for President Donald Trump, provided a strong reply. Atlas wrote at Twitter:

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 15, 2020

People rising up appears to be the only way to put an end to the tyranny Whitmer and many other politicians are exercising in the name of countering a virus that poses little risk of death or serious sickness for most people. Rise up while you still can, before much more of the civilization generations of Americans have built across the country is devastated by the coronavirus crackdowns of Whitmer and other liberty-crushing politicians.

