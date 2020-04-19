Historical Development Of Favoritism And Nepotism In Pakistan – OpEd

By Mehwish Mahar*

It is said that nepotism is the lowest and least imaginative form of corruption. The worst misuse of power is to favour kith and kin by giving them the best positions even though they do not worth it. Isn’t it unfair and unjustified to choose a person just based on personal contacts and relationships? How would it feel when one is not chosen for promotion despite honest and loyal services and hard work? Does relation outweigh the merit?

Nepotism is destroying the nations, not only because of providing opportunities to unworthy people but also badly violating the rights of the thousands of talented, competent and skilled people. If one talks about Pakistan, it is full of such examples where members of the same family are working in the same place. It is commonly practised in the various companies, politics, cricket, entertainment, even in educational institutes.

While Pakistan is considered as a free country that came into being in the name of the ideology of Islam and named the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. But unfortunately, people in Pakistan are not given equal rights. Though nepotism is strictly prohibited in Islam. Quran says: ‘’O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even if it be against yourselves, your parents, and relatives, or whether it is against the rich or the poor’’.

Since the independence of Pakistan, people have always been a victim of that favouritism and nepotism. Where relatives of a powerful figure ascend to similar power. Moreover, politics had been used for personal interest rather than the country’s benefit and development.

If one has a glance on the history of Pakistan, in the era of Sikander Mirza who was the governor-general of Pakistan at that time. He dismissed five prime ministers within the span of three years from 1955 to 1958 and made premiership a joke. His first target was Mohammad Ali Bogra who was replaced by Chaudhry Muhammad Ali but within one year he was also replaced by Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi then he was replaced by Ibrahim Ismail Chandigarh. After two months, he was also dismissed and in his place, Malik Feroz Noon became the prime minister of Pakistan. This incident was a shame for our country’s democracy.

On this, Prime Minister of India Nehru ironically commented that “I don’t change Dhooti as fast as Pakistan changes its Prime Ministers”. He didn’t concern about Country’s image but only cares for his interest and left a stain on the history of Pakistan.

One can also see the clear image of nepotism in today’s political parties like the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Just opposite to its name ‘’PEOPLE’’, it is run by Bhutto family particularly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the current chairman of the party is the son of Mr Asif Ali Zardari (former President) and Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto (former Prime Minister) and she was also the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (former Prime Minister of Pakistan). Another party is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and it is run by the Nawaz family.

Nawaz Sharif was the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and his brother Shehbaz Sharif who was Chief Minister of Punjab, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz (NA-120 candidate), his daughter Maryam Nawaz (NA-127 candidate), his son-in-law Capt. Ret. Safdar (NA-14 candidate). And then Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif (PP-126 candidate) whose close relative Ishaq Dar was the Finance minister of Pakistan. Now, this Shareef family should stop spreading their Shareef children and give chance to other youngsters of the nation. Then comes the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that also created an example of nepotism: in a by-election, PTI fielded Ali khan Tareen son of Jahangir Tareen who was disqualified by Supreme Court rather than giving chance to another one.

Everyone talks about equality and welfare of the public and come up with the slogan of justice but do they keep their promises? Who is responsible for it? It looks nepotism is a natural process everyone will avail if given the chance. But who is giving them the chance? Do people use their “Right of VOTE” in a proper way?

This doesn’t end here Discrimination has tightened their roots in the cricket also. The Pakistani cricket team is representing Pakistan in all over the world. So Pakistani youngsters have a keen interest in showing their talent to the world. From starting there have been a lot of best cricketers in the team, who have made their names remarkable in history.

But one thing should be highlighted here is that in the seventy-two years of cricket history of Pakistan, Sindhis and Balochs are not selected in the team, despite having talent and skills. Why have they remained deprived of this great field? Was there not a single person from these tribes worth considering for the national cricket team since its inception? They should raise voice for their rights and stand against this discrimination. Therefore, It is requested to the Chief-of-patron of Pakistan Cricket Board, PM Imran Khan to give chance to youngsters of Interior Sindh and Balochistan as they also can contribute and consecrate their efforts in glorification the of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, even educational institutes are not free of this fatal disease of nepotism and favouritism. Education is considered as the only source of progress and development of any country. Despite polishing and improving educational structure, this system is manipulating the education. In universities, it is common practice that influential people are giving vacant posts to their relatives or in admission criteria they have reserved seats for their kith and kin.

This is the reason that poor talented students are extremely worried about their future. Not only universities but also other organizations, companies and departments have been practising nepotism. The system has become so much corrupt that a large number of educated youth have engaged themselves in criminal activities and ruined their future. So who should be blamed for this system? This is our collective responsibility at least perform our part of the job with sincerity, improve our education system, and Support the young talent and give them opportunities to show their abilities and work for the country instead of dragging them back.

Since the establishment of Pakistan brilliant minds have always been pushed back or even killed, if a chance is given to them the history of Pakistan will be different. Therefore, all have to understand the changing dynamics of the world and it is not a time of division but it’s time to be unite and work together for the development, progress, and stability of the country.

*Mehwish Mahar is doing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in the Institute of Business Administration, at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Mir’s.

