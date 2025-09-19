Liberia: TotalEnergies Awarded Four Offshore Exploration Permits

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies has signed four Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) for the LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29 Exploration blocks offshore Liberia, which were awarded following the 2024 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round organized by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency.

The blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29, covering an area of approximately 12,700 square kilometers, are located in the south of the Liberia Basin. The work program includes acquiring one firm 3D seismic survey.