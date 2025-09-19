Mutual Defense Deterrent Between Pakistan And Saudi Arabia – OpEd

By Imtiaz Ahmad

On September 17, 2025, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia marked a historic milestone in their bilateral relations when visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir were welcomed in Riyadh with a grand military salute featuring five F-15 fighter jets.

The occasion saw the signing of a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to defend mutually two sacred places of Kaba and Madinah. This agreement followed a series of significant regional security events, including an Israeli strike in Qatar, attacks attributed to Israel on six other regional countries, suspected drone neutralized in Madinah, the Gaza flotilla drone attacks, the Iran-Israel conflict, the Arab Islamic Summit, ongoing conflict in Gaza, aggressive attitudes of PM Natenyahu, PM Modi and the Indo-Pak war of May 2025. The pact formalizes a commitment that any act of aggression against one nation will be considered an act against both, establishing a mutual deterrent security partnership in response to these evolving regional dynamics.

Historically, ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been deeply rooted in shared religious (Islamic), cultural, and strategic interests. Over the years, Saudi Arabia has provided Pakistan with financial assistance and critical energy supplies, while Pakistan has contributed military training, advisory support, and personnel to Saudi Arabia’s defence establishment. The new agreement includes provisions for joint military exercises, defence technology sharing, and coordinated strategic planning all designed to enhance the operational readiness and interoperability of their armed forces. Although the pact does not explicitly mention nuclear weapons, Pakistan’s established nuclear capability implicitly strengthens Saudi Arabia’s security posture, adding a significant strategic dimension amid rising regional tensions.

The timing of the agreement is particularly significant, given the heightened regional security concerns. Recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas positions have intensified Gulf states’ anxieties over their reliance on traditional allies, such as the United States, for security guarantees. Saudi Arabia’s move to diversify its defence partnerships reflect a desire for greater autonomy and assurance in safeguarding its national interests in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.

This strengthened alliance also carries important implications for regional security dynamics, particularly regarding Pakistan’s relations with neighboring India and Afghanistan. India’s economic ties with Saudi Arabia have expanded substantially in recent years, marked by significant investments and trade partnerships. Given Saudi Arabia’s firm defence pact with Pakistan, India now faces a more complex strategic calculus, where any aggressive action against Pakistan could jeopardize its economic interests with the kingdom, serving as a deterrent against potential military adventurism. Meanwhile, ongoing efforts by the Taliban to curb terrorist activities within Afghanistan’s borders are expected to reduce cross-border attacks into Pakistan, enhancing Pakistan’s internal security and complementing the strategic deterrence provided by its alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Beyond defence, the agreement opens the door to expanded cooperation across political, economic, and technological domains, further reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two nations. It also sets a precedent for how regional powers may navigate shifting alliances amid global power recalibrations and Saudi Arabia tilt to China. The pact may be viewed warily by other regional actors like Iran, given the potential shifts in the regional balance of power, while traditional powers such as the United States may see it as part of a broader trend toward diversified security partnerships across the Gulf and South Asia.

In summary, the 2025 Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia exemplifies a shared commitment to peace, stability, and collective defence in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. By strengthening military cooperation and deepening economic interdependence, this partnership contributes to a more secure and stable regional environment, reducing the prospects for conflict while adapting to evolving challenges in the Middle East and South Asia.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to Pakistan, particularly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir. At a time when many were disheartened by the outcomes of the Arab Islamic Summit, Pakistan emerged as a beacon of hope for the Muslim Ummah. Through courageous and principled leadership, they have not only voiced concerns of the oppressed but also taken significant steps toward building a united Islamic bloc to stand against injustice and Zionist aggression