When Free Speech Becomes ‘Foreign Interference’ – OpEd

By Advocate Mazhar Siddique Khan

On September 14, Elon Musk addressed the “Unite the Kingdom” march in London — and Britain’s Liberal Democrats were quick to condemn him, framing his remarks as unwelcome interference in domestic political matters. Their outrage, however, raises a more uncomfortable question: Who decides when speech crosses into meddling, and why are the rules applied so selectively?

If Musk’s commentary is to be classified as foreign interference, then what of the countless international resolutions and parliamentary motions that opine on the internal politics of sovereign nations? Western legislatures routinely pass statements in support of protesters abroad, chastise governments for their policies, and even demand political reforms — interventions that often carry far more weight than a billionaire’s speech. These are seldom branded as “interference.” They are applauded as the defense of universal values.

This inconsistency points to a deeper hypocrisy. When Western leaders openly endorse demonstrations in Iran, Hong Kong, or Belarus, they are not neutral observers — they are actively shaping internal political outcomes. Yet when a high-profile entrepreneur voices an opinion on British unity, it suddenly violates sovereignty. The difference lies not in principle but in political convenience.

The Liberal Democrats’ letter reflects this double standard. Condemning Musk while tolerating, even celebrating, similar interventions from foreign parliaments suggests that sovereignty is invoked selectively, as a shield when external speech challenges one’s own position, and as a sword when criticizing others. That is less a defense of democracy than a distortion of it.

The principle of sovereignty, if it is to mean anything, must apply consistently. Either nations reject all external commentary on domestic affairs, or they acknowledge that political speech — whether by governments, activists, or private individuals — is part of the global conversation. To pretend otherwise is to erode credibility.

Musk’s remarks may have been provocative, but labelling them “interference” exposes more about Britain’s discomfort with dissent than about any real threat to its democracy. Democracies are supposed to be resilient enough to withstand speech, even from outsiders. When they instead react with selective outrage, they risk revealing the uncomfortable truth: that the language of sovereignty is less about principle, and more about politics.