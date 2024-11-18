India’s Deepening Caste Divide: The Kuki Tribe In Manipur – OpEd

By Sehr Rushmeen

India’s democratic fabric, once celebrated for its pluralism and unity in diversity, is at a critical juncture. Recent ethnic violence in Manipur has highlighted a dark undercurrent of caste-based discrimination, which continues to haunt the nation’s marginalized communities, especially in the northeastern states. The Kuki tribe, one of the indigenous communities in Manipur, has faced unspeakable violence, humiliation, and systemic oppression, echoing the broader struggles of tribal and Dalit groups across India. This tragic situation is further compounded by the deepening economic and digital divides that continue to marginalize these communities.

The Kuki tribe, indigenous to the hilly regions of Manipur, has long faced discrimination within the state. The escalating violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities has exposed a troubling trend of ethnic conflict rooted in political struggles over land rights, recognition, and inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. As the violence reached new heights in 2023, with ethnic clashes that displaced thousands, members of the Kuki community endured brutalities including widespread sexual violence against women, looting, and the burning of their villages. This violence is not an isolated incident; it is a painful reminder of the ongoing marginalization and systemic violence faced by the Kuki tribe.

One of the most recent and devastating examples of caste-based violence occurred in 2023, when a Kol tribal youth from Madhya Pradesh, a group closely linked to the Kuki community, was brutally humiliated by Pravesh Shukla, a Brahmin BJP worker. In a horrifying video that went viral, Shukla was seen urinating on the Kol tribal man, an act that symbolized centuries of caste-based degradation and dehumanization. Despite national outrage and Shukla’s subsequent arrest, the case highlighted the deeply entrenched social divisions that persist under the Modi-led government, with little meaningful justice being served to the victim.

This incident, though appalling, is far from an anomaly. Across India, Dalits, Adivasis, and other tribal communities continue to suffer the violence of the caste system, which permeates not only social interactions but also political and legal structures. For these marginalized groups, the violence is not confined to the streets; it extends into their daily lives through exclusion from education, employment, and basic human rights. The legal protections offered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, meant to safeguard against caste-based violence, remain largely ineffective, with the system often failing to hold perpetrators accountable.

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen a disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarian politics, which often exacerbates these divisions. The BJP’s emphasis on Hindu nationalism has led to the marginalization of religious minorities and castes, particularly the lower castes and tribals. In the case of the Kuki tribe, the violence they face in Manipur is compounded by the political alienation of tribal groups, as the state government, aligned with the BJP, has often been accused of turning a blind eye to their suffering. The Kuki community’s plight is not merely an issue of ethnic violence; it is a reflection of the broader caste-based hierarchy that continues to shape India’s political landscape.

The social and political exclusion of marginalized groups like the Kuki tribe is mirrored by their economic marginalization. Despite being one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India remains deeply unequal, with 41% of its wealth controlled by just 1% of the population, while most Dalits, Adivasis, and tribal communities live in poverty. For the Kuki tribe, economic deprivation is a daily reality, with immense barriers to education, healthcare, and employment. The lack of access to resources, including basic infrastructure, keeps them trapped in poverty, making it harder to escape the violence and exclusion they face.

Adding to the economic divide is India’s growing digital gap, which disproportionately affects marginalized communities like the Kuki tribe. Studies show that Dalits and tribals have significantly lower access to the internet and technology, further entrenching their social and economic exclusion. In an era where digital access is essential for education, employment, and healthcare, this divide deepens the gap between India’s privileged and marginalized populations. The Kuki tribe suffers from this lack of digital inclusion, limiting their opportunities for upward mobility and worsening their socio-economic plight.

The international community, including the UN, has expressed concern over rising caste-based violence in India, but the Modi government has largely ignored these calls. The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) urged stronger measures to protect Dalits, Adivasis, and other marginalized groups. However, the BJP’s focus on Hindu majoritarianism has led to a reluctance to address these issues, as divisive rhetoric is used to consolidate power, leaving deep social inequities unchallenged.

Mainstream media contributes to perpetuating the caste divide by downplaying the caste aspects of violence. Incidents like the Pravesh Shukla case is often treated as isolated acts, with little focus on the broader systemic issues of caste discrimination. The lack of sustained media coverage of caste-based violence ensures that India’s deep-rooted inequalities remain unchallenged, allowing perpetrators to act with impunity. This selective coverage fosters a culture of silence and denial surrounding caste-based violence, further entrenching the status quo.

The situation in Manipur, and the suffering of the Kuki tribe, is a glaring example of how India’s caste system continues to shape the lives of millions. It highlights the growing gap between India’s economic growth and the reality faced by marginalized communities. For India to live up to its democratic ideals and pluralistic values, it must confront the caste system and take meaningful steps to address systemic violence, discrimination, and exclusion that affect its most vulnerable populations. Only then can India hope to fulfill its promise of equality for all.