Kosovo’s AAB College, Becomes A Driving Force Of Intellectual Growth And Research In Europe – OpEd

By Prof. Dr. Jeton Kelmendi

During the second semester of 2024, AAB College, a prominent university in Kosovo has organized emblematic cultural events and expanded Pristina’s exposure in the International Cultural and Political arena. In May 2024, AAB College hosted the most prominent cultural events in the Republic of Kosovo; making a great contribution towards intercultural dialogue and in the current trends of world literature and international affairs.

Continuing with this tremendous tradition, AAB College hosted the “Pristina International Theater Festival” inaugurating the eighth edition of this cultural event in a row. The opening ceremony was attended by important government representatives: Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Mr. Hajrullah Çeku, the Ambassador of Albania to Kosovo His Excellency Petrit Malaj, the Ambassador of Montenegro to Kosovo His Excellency Bernard Çobaj and many other key dignitaries from the public life.

The festival lasted a week, bringing together various theater actors of global importance and delegations from around the world to the two theaters of AAB College. In addition to the performances, there were also activities such as: workshop with director Filip Petkovski from North Macedonia, masterclass with director Ana Vukotić from Montenegro, exhibition by photographer Arton Humolli, literary class with poet Agim Vinca and a “Poetry night” with Halil Matoshi (Kosovo’s premier writer) together with Kosovo’s Distinguished Poet and Statesman Lulzim Tafa.

On May 24th, was organized “Pristina Arts and Architecture Festival”, it was the fifth edition at the Faculty of Arts of AAB College. This festival aimed to promote the work and talents of students from the Faculty of Arts. Furthermore, many side events were introduced to the general university audience such as: exhibitions, fashion shows, workshops, etc.

History has shown that Students are at the center of AAB College, their precious work and commitment, are always in the limelight. Their talent and determination are conveyed through the collective student exhibition of the Faculty of Social Sciences, under the leadership of university professor and curator Eroll Murati. The main concept of this exhibition was built based on the individual emotions of the students at the Faculty of Social Sciences of AAB College. The students have revealed their passion and displayed a thin layer between real matter, abstract paintings and sculptures, encompassing thriving combined techniques and objects from the classical age to modern period.

These cultural activities and events were followed by the exhibition of the well-known artist and singer Nikollë Nikprelaj, “Heart Sounds”, under the special care of curator, teacher and artist Hajrush Fazliu. Many well-known artists and students from all faculties participated in the lobby of AAB College “Faruk Begolli” Theater where the exhibition took place.

Furthermore, key events, including the International Staff Week, Sports Week, the third edition of the International Dentistry Congress in “Pristina Dental Weekend”, various book promotions were also organized in the University Campus. Dr. Blerim Olluri, the Chancellor of AAB College, presented the title of “Honorary Professor” to: poet Agim Vinca; prominent Paraguayan University Professor Dr. Benjamín Fernández Bogado and to American University Professor, Dr. Peter Marko Tase. Pristina’s cultural platform has been enriched with the lectures and concert organized within the Croatian Culture Week.

On November 19, 2024, AAB College and “Dokuz Eylül” University jointly hosted the scientific conference with participants from the staff of the Faculty of Health Sciences, on the effects of the Developed Smoking Prevention Program Based on the Focus of Control Towards Secondary School Students” led by Asst. Prof. YASEMİN SELEKOĞLU OK. The Conference was moderated by Professor Merlida Alus Tokat, while the topics to be presented were: “The Effect of Decolonization Prophylaxis Versus Traditional Prophylaxis in Orthopedic Surgery in Ortomedica Hospital, Kosovo” by Prof. Donjete Ahmetaj.

On November 7, the director of the Humanitarian Law Center, Bekim Blakaj, delivered a lecture for the students of AAB College. This lecture was held within the activities of the project: “The impact of the EU on the construction of peace, reconciliation and democratization in Kosovo”, financed by the Erasmus+ Jean Monnet Actions program.

On October 31, 2024, at the Chamber’s Theater of AAB College, “Writer’s Hour” was held with poet Lulzim Tafa. This illustrious event was organized by PEN Center of Kosovo, its signature event entitled “Writer’s Hour”, discussion sessions with Europe’s and Albania’s greatest writers.

The event was moderated by professor and writer Sali Bashota, who highly appreciated the artistic creativity of Albanian poet Lulzim Tafa, while sharing with the participants, fragments of his biography and his sensational activity in the field of poetry.

“Writer’s Hour” focused on important discussions involving poetry then and now, readers, literary effects and other artistic features it carries.

Poet Lulzim Tafa, in addition to reciting some of his most popular poems from the beginning of his creation to the most recent ones such as “Death of the Unsatisfied”, shared stories with those present about the inception stage and first valuable steps towards poetry, together with the passion the writer must bring, shape verses that will stand the test of time.

He shared his knowledge about his first meetings with well-known poets such as Vehbi Kikaj, Ali Podrimja, Azem Shkreli and many others who have inevitably left their mark on national literature.

At the end of this event, students asked questions about poet Tafa, the relation with the influence of world poets on his poems, advice for young readers, figurative expression and various shapes of verses, etc.

On October 28, 2024, Faculty of Law Professor Mensut Ademi participated in the International Security Forum in Croatia. Law Professor Mensut Ademi participated in the International Security Forum in Croatia, organized by the Institute for Research on Hybrid Warfare, St. George and the University for Defense and Security “Dr. Franjo Tuđman”, with the support from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation – Office for Croatia and Slovenia.

This regional forum was focused on preventing the spread of Russian, Chinese and Iranian influence through espionage, disinformation and cyber intrusions, in the Southeast European region.

AAB College in Pristina, continues to train and provide cutting edge advanced education in social sciences, engineering and medical sciences, becoming a powerhouse and an avant-garde institution that is essential for regional economic development and to Kosovo’s brighter future in global affairs.