North-South Divide? – OpEd

By Noureen Akhtar

This looming threat of a deepening North-South divide casts an existential threat on the very fabric of national unity and threatens the very essence that is federal structure of the country. The most recent development has been the voice of Southern states against systemic injustices and governmental indifference toward them growing louder.

The crux of this fissure is the stark imbalance in fiscal terms. Southern states generate around 60 percent of India’s total tax revenue but have a federal share of only around 35%1. This has reaped resentment as most people in the South feel that they are funding the North’s development at the expense of their own advancement. Demographic trends add even more edge to it. Its population growth rate is nearly half of the North’s, yet paradoxically, it continues losing parliamentary seats in each round of delimitation.

This negative political representation has endless consequences. A survey recently conducted indicated that 70% of Southerners feel they are not represented in national policy decisions, thus deepening pleas for regional autonomy. It has resulted in a growing sense of alienation on the part of the Southern populace who feel sidelined in crucial decision-making processes.

It is impossible not to see the cultural dimension of this divide. South of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, it is considered a threat from the domineering North: many speak different languages and belong to different cultures. For many in the South, the push for Hindi as a national language from New Delhi represents an attempt to subtract their linguistic identity. The dynamics of North-South are already complicated by linguistic and cultural friction. This also mirrors this division in the political landscape. The BJP, that governs the North, is only a struggling aspirant to wider support from South. The South has rejected BJP’s idea of Hindutva, pointing to a fundamental divergence in the two regions’ political and social outlook.

Implications The divide, deep in economic parlance, and its implications. Many strides made by the South in human development indices and economic growth, Southern states often seem to be penalized for policies seeming to favor the North. For simply a reason, sometimes they find themselves receiving less in central allocations than that they contribute to the national coffers. Perhaps even more seriously, reports indicate this cleavage is also intruding into places such as the Indian Army. Nepotism and regionalism are said to be factors in promotion and posting. Weakening this country’s lifeblood-its armed forces-may create national security and integration problems.

Movements for greater degrees of Southern autonomy or even full independence are causes for concern that are additionally worrisome. These, as yet fringe movements, are but indicative of a far deeper malaise that requires urgent attention.

The will to take the steps to remove this wide disparity calls for a more integrated solution rather than just fiscal tinkering. This implies redressing the federal structure in conformity with regional aspirations but within the overarching rational of national integration. Towards this goal, the government must strive for a more equitable resource distribution mechanism and political representation mechanism. Greater cultural awareness and linguistic pluralism must also be encouraged. Imposing one language or culture over others only further entrenches the divisions, whereas for India diversity should be a strength rather than an adversity to be overcome.

The North-South divide in India is not just regional but a National challenge that threatens the basic idea of India-the idea of a country which is diverse but united. It requires political will, policy changes at the centre and in states, and mind-shift towards equality and development across states. Only through mutual respect, equitable development, and inclusive policies will India hope to bridge the ever-widening chasm to emerge stronger as a nation.

As India proclaims its aspiration to play a more crucial role in world affairs, it needs first to heal this internal division. The unity and integrity of the nation depend upon how well it can reconcile the varied aspirations of the different regions with the uniform national character. Now is the moment to act before the chasm deepens further.